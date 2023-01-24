fbpx Below freezing temps prompt cold weather alert for parts of LA County
Below freezing temps prompt cold weather alert for parts of LA County

Below freezing temps prompt cold weather alert for parts of LA County

LA County Jan 24, 2023

Frost on a car’s windshield. | Photo by Ben Stein on Unsplash

by
share with

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert.

The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

“Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are available online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

