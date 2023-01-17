fbpx 'Pinocchio,' 'Marcel the Shell' lead Annie Award nominations
'Pinocchio,' 'Marcel the Shell' lead Annie Award nominations

The Industry Jan 17, 2023
A maquette from "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" stop-motion animation film. | Photo courtesy of Lizardi Saucedo/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” collected a leading nine nominations Tuesday for the 50th annual Annie Awards, honoring the best in animated entertainment, while the independent film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” earned eight.

“Pinocchio” was among the nominees for best animated feature. It will compete with “Turning Red,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Sea Beast” and “Wendell & Wild.”

“Marcel the Shell” will compete for best animated feature-independent, along with “Charlotte,” “Inu-Oh,” “Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be” and “My Father’s Dragon.”

On the small screen, “Abominable and the Invisible City,” “Big Nate,” “Moominvalley,” “The Owl House” and “We Baby Bears” were nominated for best TV/media for children. Nominations for best TV/media-mature went to “Bob’s Burgers,” “Harley Quinn,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Simpsons” and “Tuca & Bertie.”

After two years of virtual presentations, the Annie Awards will be presented by ASIFA-Hollywood in an in-person ceremony Feb. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

During the ceremony, the Winsor McCay Award honoring lifetime achievements will be presented to Pete Docter, animated feature writer/director and Pixar CEO; the late Evelyn Lambart, an early National Film Board of Canada collaborator, including a series of short films; and prolific TV creator Craig McCracken.

The June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact will be awarded to Mindy Johnson, author, historian and educator.

The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement in the industry will be presented to Visual Effects Reference Platform, and a Certificate of Merit Award for service to the industry will be presented to John Omohundro.

A full list of nominees is available at AnnieAwards.org/nominations.

