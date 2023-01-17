LA City Clerk certifies candidates list for 6th District special election

The Los Angeles City Clerk certified the list of seven candidates Tuesday for the April 4 special election to represent the 6th District City Council seat left vacant by Nury Martinez’s resignation.
The candidates are:
— Isaac Kim, small business owner;
— Imelda Padilla, community relations manager;
— Rose Grigoryan, social activist/journalist;
— Marisa Alcarez, environmental policy director;
— Antoinette Scully, community organizer/mother;
— Douglas Dagoberto Sierra, father/business consultant; and
— Marco Santana, director of a housing nonprofit.
The special election could cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to a city clerk’s office estimate. A runoff, if necessary, will take place June 27.
The 6th District — which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley — is being overseen by a nonvoting caretaker, the city’s chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso. A nonvoting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.
Martinez, the former council president, resigned for her participation in a leaked racist conversation in October 2021. Her term was set to expire in December 2024.
The council voted to hold a special election rather than appoint a fill-in council member for the remainder of Martinez’s term.