Mega Millions ticket with all 6 winning numbers sold in Maine
A ticket with all six numbers in Friday evening’s multistate Mega Millions draw was sold in Maine and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $724.6 million.
The jackpot was the fourth-largest in U.S. history.
The numbers drawn Friday were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and the Mega number was 14.
The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
There were 14 tickets sold with five numbers but missing the Mega number, including two in California — one at a supermarket in Riverside, the other at a gas station in Burlingame, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $928,260.
The other 12 tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, are each worth $1 million. California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will be $20 million.