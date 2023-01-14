fbpx Mega Millions ticket with all 6 winning numbers sold in Maine
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Mega Millions ticket with all 6 winning numbers sold in Maine

Mega Millions ticket with all 6 winning numbers sold in Maine

Riverside County Jan 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Intellectual/Pixabay
by
share with

A ticket with all six numbers in Friday evening’s multistate Mega Millions draw was sold in Maine and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $724.6 million.

The jackpot was the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Friday were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and the Mega number was 14.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

There were 14 tickets sold with five numbers but missing the Mega number, including two in California — one at a supermarket in Riverside, the other at a gas station in Burlingame, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $928,260.

The other 12 tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, are each worth $1 million. California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will be $20 million.

More from Riverside County

Crime Jan 14, 2023
share with
Riverside County deputy mourned after fatal shooting by
Crime Jan 14, 2023
share with
Andy Dick arrested for alleged drunkenness, sex registrant violation by
Crime Jan 13, 2023
share with
Riverside County deputy killed near Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested by
Crime Jan 13, 2023
share with
Man arrested for allegedly hurling dog over fence, abandoning him by
Events Jan 11, 2023
share with
Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s charity car show to return by
Politics Jan 10, 2023
share with
Senior Riverside Supervisor Jeffries elected 2023 board chair by
More
Skip to content