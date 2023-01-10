fbpx Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation

Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation

San Gabriel Valley Jan 10, 2023
Map courtesy of Caltrans District 7 via Twitter
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released.

The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, as were the transition roads from the 605 Freeway to the westbound 60 Freeway also were closed, according to Caltrans.

It was unclear what prompted the CHP investigation, but the freeway stretch was reopened at about 9 a.m.

Paramedics were sent to the scene overnight, but no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

