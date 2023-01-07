fbpx Capitol police arrest mother of woman killed in Jan. 6 protest
Capitol police arrest mother of woman killed in Jan. 6 protest

Capitol police arrest mother of woman killed in Jan. 6 protest

Politics Jan 07, 2023
Tear gas explodes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as supporters of President Donald Trump breached security after his reelection defeat. | Photo courtesy of Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was arrested in Washington D.C. for blocking a street on Capitol grounds on the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot and her daughter’s death.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic during a demonstration Friday afternoon.

A U.S. Capitol Police statement said Witthoeft was among a group of demonstrators who were blocking Independence Avenue SW, near First Street SW.

Police say Witthoeft was warned multiple times to get out of the street.

“Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested,” according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Witthoeft was processed, given a citation to appear in court, and released, according to USCP.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old, 14-year Air Force veteran, was climbing through the broken window of a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby when she was shot. The Department of Justice later announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot her. Capitol Police also said Byrd would not face internal discipline in connection with the shooting.

