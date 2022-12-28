Missing man suffering from bipolar disorder last seen in West Hills

Sheriff’s detectives appealed to the public Wednesday for help locating a missing 34-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression last seen near West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.
Angel Manjarrez was last seen Dec. 12, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Manjarrez requires medication and his family is concerned for his well-being, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Manjarrez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. Manjarrez has tattoos, including a skull and candle on his left arm and a stitched heart on his chest, and a scar on his right wrist.
Manjarrez was wearing a tan jacket and black pants when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Manjarrez or his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.