fbpx Missing man suffering from bipolar disorder last seen in West Hills
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing man suffering from bipolar disorder last seen in West Hills

Missing man suffering from bipolar disorder last seen in West Hills

Missing Dec 28, 2022
missing, west hills, bipolar
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives appealed to the public Wednesday for help locating a missing 34-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression last seen near West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Angel Manjarrez was last seen Dec. 12, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Manjarrez requires medication and his family is concerned for his well-being, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Manjarrez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. Manjarrez has tattoos, including a skull and candle on his left arm and a stitched heart on his chest, and a scar on his right wrist.

Manjarrez was wearing a tan jacket and black pants when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Manjarrez or his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Dec 28, 2022
share with
Relatives, LAPD search for missing rapper Theophilus London by
missing, Valencia, depression
LA County Dec 27, 2022
share with
Missing: Woman suffering from depression last seen in Valencia by
Missing Dec 27, 2022
share with
OC officials confirm body found in San Juan Capistrano is missing woman by
Missing Dec 26, 2022
share with
Body found in San Juan Capistrano believed to be missing woman by
missing, glendale
Missing Dec 26, 2022
share with
Glendale police searching for 71-year-old missing man by
LA County Dec 22, 2022
share with
21-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Rolling Hills Estates by
More
Skip to content