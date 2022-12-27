fbpx Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw
Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw

Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw

Long Beach Dec 27, 2022
Police recovered this reciprocating saw, left, and blades from two robbery suspects. | Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
Police officers dispatched to a burglary call in Long Beach arrested two suspects who were equipped with an electric-powered reciprocating saw and saw blades, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responding about 11:10 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of West Anaheim Street regarding a possible burglary spotted two suspects on the property, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

With the assistance of a police helicopter, the two suspects were located hiding on the property — with an electric saw and saw blades in their possession.

Both were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of burglary tools, with both of their bail set at $500.

