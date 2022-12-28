San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief

Police Chief Gene Harris. | Photo courtesy of the city of San Gabriel

Police Chief Gene Harris is leaving the San Gabriel Police Department and will soon start as the new police chief in Pasadena, the city of San Gabriel announced Monday.

Harris’ term as chief of the Pasadena Police Department starts Jan. 3, the city of Pasadena announced in November.

With a focus on policies that engage the community and promote team-oriented policing techniques, during his six-year tenure Harris led the SGPD in developing close relationships with community organizations that included the Lions Club, San Gabriel Kiwanis Club, La Casa de San Gabriel and the Asian Youth Center, according to San Gabriel’s announcement.

“I’m honored to have served the San Gabriel community and interacted with so many wonderful people here,” Harris said in a statement. “It has been a great experience in the City of San Gabriel, and it has helped me further develop my skills and understanding in my quest to become an exemplary public servant.”

To encourage leadership development within the department, Harris connected San Gabriel police officers with training at the national level aimed at enhancing their knowledge of law enforcement practices and leadership skills, according to the San Gabriel announcement. Officers attended programs at agencies that included the FBI National Academy, West Point Leadership Program and POST Command College.

Harris, who was president of the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and a member of the California Police Chiefs Association, also created the SGPD’s Community Engagement Bureau “to better engage with the community, provide mental health evaluation and serve as a resource at San Gabriel schools,” officials reported.

“Chief Harris is an important part of the San Gabriel city leadership team. I’m grateful for his work fostering next-generation leaders and developing SGPD into a community-focused police department,” San Gabriel City Manager Mark Lazzaretto said in a statement. “We will miss his infectious laugh, positive attitude and excellent leadership. We wish him the best of luck for his next adventure.”

As San Gabriel officials search for a new police chief, SGPD Capt. Riki Nakamura will serve as interim chief.

Harris has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, according to Pasadena’s announcement. A former Marine, Harris started in law enforcement as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, then served for 23 years in the Monterey Park Police Department where he attained the rank of captain. In 2016 he became San Gabriel’s police chief.

Along with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego, Harris is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program, POST Command College and the FBI National Academy, according to Pasadena’s announcement.

Harris has also served on numerous professional organizations and authored a book, “The Zero Stress Zone, a Layman’s Guide to Stress Management.”

“Chief Harris is a well-known leader in law enforcement. His interpersonal and communication skills and his proven approach to proactive and community policing will bring about the effective implementation of ever-evolving best practices to keep our community safe,” Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez said in a statement. “I am confident he will lead our peace officers with distinction and will become an invaluable member of the greater Pasadena community.”

In a statement Harris said he is “honored to be entrusted with this amazing opportunity and … humbled by the responsibility to our residents, visitors, and the men and women of our department. Together, we will continue to enhance the culture of proactive community policing and exceptional service to our stakeholders.”