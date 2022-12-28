Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023.
Dec. 30
Bandfest
Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 30-31 | tickets.sharpseating.com
See bands from all over the world, from Los Angeles to Taiwan, perform before they march down Colorado Boulevard for the Rose Parade.
Equestfest
Los Angeles Equestrian Center | 480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506 | Dec. 30 | tickets.sharpseating.com
You’ll want to take any equestrian fans in your life to this event where fans can watch talented horses and riders perform drills, dances, trick riding and roping before the rest of the world sees them in the Rose Parade. There will also be a vendor court, displays, music, food and drinks.
Countdown New Year’s Invasion
Nos Events Center | 689 S. E St., San Bernardino, CA 92408 | Dec. 30-31 | countdownnye.com
Aliens have invaded this extra-terrestrial themed night featuring interactive displays, alien performers and a lineup that includes Zedd, Deadmau5, Virtual Riot, The Chainsmokers and many more.
Dec. 31
Grand Park’s NYELA
Grand Park | 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 1 | grandparkla.org
The largest free New Year’s celebration on the West Coast returns with Grammy-nominated Cimafunk (Cuban funk), the 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall, DJs playing diverse music genres, live musical performances, dance troupes and food trucks.
New Year’s Eve At The Waterfront
Waterfront Amphitheater | 330 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 31 | downtownlongbeach.org
Welcome the New Year at the Long Beach waterfront with live music, two fireworks shows, food, face painting, interactive games, arts and crafts, juggles, stilt-walkers and a bar for the 21-and-older crowd.
New Year’s Eve With The Roots
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 31 | laphil.com
The legendary, Grammy-winning, and “The Tonight Show” house band, The Roots, will play two shows to usher in the new year.
New Year’s Eve On Myrtle Avenue
Old Town Monrovia | Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016 | Dec. 31 | cityofmonrovia.org
Celebrations start at 7 p.m. with live music, outdoor dining and drinking from Old Town restaurants and the ball raising at midnight. This event is free and child care services are available with advanced registration from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Monrovia Community Center for $20. There will also be a Noon Year’s Eve celebration for children at Library Park (321 S. Myrtle Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring live music, arts and crafts, inflatable obstacle course, games and a special countdown to Noon Year’s Eve.
2023 OC New Year’s Eve Party – Gatsby’s House
Pasea Hotel | 21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com
Party like Jay Gatsby with a four-hour open bar, three DJs playing EDM and top 40 hits, party favors, and a ballroom countdown.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Southern California Children’s Museum | 459 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Dec. 31 | socalkids.org
This family-friendly event allows kids to ring in the new year at a more reasonable time. There will be open play, an intention-setting activity, a dance party and a confetti drop at noon.
New Year’s Eve Presented By Night Dive
Aquarium of the Pacific | 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 31 | aquariumofpacific.org
Party at the aquarium with live music, DJs, karaoke, photo booths, a confetti countdown, snacks and drinks.
Prohibition NYE
Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com
KCRW takes you back to the roaring ‘20s with theatrical burlesque, live jazz, an open bar, a midnight ball drop, and DJ sets from Neil Frances, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Tyler Boudreaux.
LA New Year’s Eve Moonlight Pier Pressure Cruise 2023
Entertainer Yacht | 13755 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com
Start off the year with a luxurious adventure at sea! Board the Entertainer Yacht and get ready to party with some of LA’s top DJs on a three-hour cruise featuring an open bar, buffet, fireworks, party favors and a countdown experience you won’t forget.
Jan. 1
Salute To Vienna
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Jan. 1 | scfta.org
Sizzling with energy, the performance is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna, and all over the world. It brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with singers, dancers and costumes. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful “Blue Danube Waltz.”
Disney 100 Movie Marathon
The El Capitan Theatre | 1755 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Jan. 1 | elcapitantheatre.com
The marathon will include “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “The Lion King” (1994) and “Frozen.” Tickets are $40 and include admission to all four films, an event credential with lanyard, 20-ounce bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print. Family packs are available for $120 and include four of each item.
PCC Flea Market
Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Jan. 1 | pasadena.edu
If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.
Jan. 2
Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase
E. Sierra Madre Blvd. and E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Jan. 2-3 | tournamentofroses.com
This is your chance to see up close all the floats that traveled down Colorado Boulevard during the Rose Parade. Walk along two miles and appreciate the artistry behind these beautiful floats.
Monologues & Mayhem
The Glendale Room | 127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91206 | Jan. 2 | eventbrite.com
This is comedy inspired by true stories and this month, actor Gracie Gilb shares experiences of her time as an actor, model, dancer, and fitness trainer. The cast of improvisers includes Cat Wheeler, Shirley Wainess, Niko Brooks, Breeze Geier, Matthew Lees and Rick Baker.
Jan. 3
Underground Comedy & Burlesque Show
Harvelle’s Underground Long Beach | 201 E. Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802 | Jan. 3 | eventbrite.com
Laugh and enjoy a burlesque performance at this classic speakeasy.
Jan. 4
Family Paint Party
El Torito in Pasadena | 3333 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com
After the chaos of the holiday season, reconnect with your family while creating your own masterpiece with the guidance of an experienced artist. This event is for children 6 and older.
Leimert Park Night Market
Leimert Park | 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com
Curated by Black Women Vend, taste and enjoy food from the African diaspora from local Black women-owned businesses. There will also be hand-crafted juices, desserts and ice cream.
Totally! Standup Comedy
Bar Lubitsch | 7702 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com
The Totally Comedy Show regularly features comedians seen on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. On Jan. 4, Steph Tolev (seen on Netflix and Comedy Central) will headline.
Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque
TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Jan. 4 l eventbrite.com
Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.
Jan. 5
‘Our Art LA’ Exhibition
Angel City Brewery | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 5-27 | eventbrite.com
“Our Art LA” showcases works from 12 Los Angeles-based Black and brown artists exploring systemic racism in society but specifically in the art business. The opening reception on Jan. 5 starts at 6 p.m. and will include drinks, conversation, music and poetry performances.
Lovett Or Leave It
Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 5 | eventbrite.com
Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.
Ongoing
‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’
Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com
The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.
Holiday Road
King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com
Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.
‘Shambles’
The Actors’ Gang at The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 31 | theactorsgang.com
Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a ‘60s NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder. Cirque du Soleil’s Stefan Haves stages a joyful celebration of comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers.
Holiday Wonderland At Grand Central Market
Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Dec. 31 | grandcentralmarket.com
Aside from great food, you’ll find Santa, holiday shopping and workshops, music and special events for which you’ll need to register.
Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square
Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.
Sparkle DTLA
The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com
Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.
The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody
Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com
Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.
The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland
Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org
Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.
‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations’
Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 1 | centertheatregroup.org
Featuring Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Newport Christmas Parade
Newport Beach | 309 Palm St., Newport Beach, CA 92661 | Through Jan. 2 | christmasparadeboats.com
Hundreds of ships of all sizes are extravagantly decorated with lights and special effects. Bayfront homes also participate in their own light competition.
Holiday Light Festival
Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com
Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.
Lightscape
LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org
The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden. There are value packs available Monday through Thursday through Jan. 8, 2023. The value pack for four includes tickets for two adults and two children plus preferred parking for a total of $100 (save $38), and the value pack for two includes tickets for two adults and preferred parking for $75 (save $23).
‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’
The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu
Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.
Christmas Nights
123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com
The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.
Holidays At The Disneyland Resort
Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com
The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.
Knott’s Merry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com
Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.
Enchanted Forest Of Light
Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org
Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.
LA Kings Holiday Ice
L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com
Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Jan. 8 | scfta.org
This is Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s literary masterpiece “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’
Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org
Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.
Queen Mary Tours
Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov
Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.
‘Anatomy Of Gray’
Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org
Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.
LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org
The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90028 | Through Jan. 31 | broadwayinhollywood.com
With lyrics and music from Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows the last weeks in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.
‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’
National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org
Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.
‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’
USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu
“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.
‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’
The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org
Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.
‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org
The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.