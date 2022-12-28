Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Grand Park in Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of The Music Center

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023.

Dec. 30

Bandfest

Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 30-31 | tickets.sharpseating.com

See bands from all over the world, from Los Angeles to Taiwan, perform before they march down Colorado Boulevard for the Rose Parade.

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band Honor Guard and Color Guard will be one of the international bands participating in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. | Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles

Equestfest

Los Angeles Equestrian Center | 480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506 | Dec. 30 | tickets.sharpseating.com

You’ll want to take any equestrian fans in your life to this event where fans can watch talented horses and riders perform drills, dances, trick riding and roping before the rest of the world sees them in the Rose Parade. There will also be a vendor court, displays, music, food and drinks.

Countdown New Year’s Invasion

Nos Events Center | 689 S. E St., San Bernardino, CA 92408 | Dec. 30-31 | countdownnye.com

Aliens have invaded this extra-terrestrial themed night featuring interactive displays, alien performers and a lineup that includes Zedd, Deadmau5, Virtual Riot, The Chainsmokers and many more.

Dec. 31

Grand Park’s NYELA

Grand Park | 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 1 | grandparkla.org

The largest free New Year’s celebration on the West Coast returns with Grammy-nominated Cimafunk (Cuban funk), the 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall, DJs playing diverse music genres, live musical performances, dance troupes and food trucks.

Fireworks light up the night sky at Gran Park’s New Year’s Eve Los Angeles celebration. | Photo courtesy of The Music Center

New Year’s Eve At The Waterfront

Waterfront Amphitheater | 330 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 31 | downtownlongbeach.org

Welcome the New Year at the Long Beach waterfront with live music, two fireworks shows, food, face painting, interactive games, arts and crafts, juggles, stilt-walkers and a bar for the 21-and-older crowd.

New Year’s Eve With The Roots

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 31 | laphil.com

The legendary, Grammy-winning, and “The Tonight Show” house band, The Roots, will play two shows to usher in the new year.

New Year’s Eve On Myrtle Avenue

Old Town Monrovia | Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016 | Dec. 31 | cityofmonrovia.org

Celebrations start at 7 p.m. with live music, outdoor dining and drinking from Old Town restaurants and the ball raising at midnight. This event is free and child care services are available with advanced registration from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Monrovia Community Center for $20. There will also be a Noon Year’s Eve celebration for children at Library Park (321 S. Myrtle Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring live music, arts and crafts, inflatable obstacle course, games and a special countdown to Noon Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve on Myrtle Avenue. | Photo courtesy of Old Town Monrovia

2023 OC New Year’s Eve Party – Gatsby’s House

Pasea Hotel | 21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com

Party like Jay Gatsby with a four-hour open bar, three DJs playing EDM and top 40 hits, party favors, and a ballroom countdown.

Noon Year’s Eve Party

Southern California Children’s Museum | 459 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Dec. 31 | socalkids.org

This family-friendly event allows kids to ring in the new year at a more reasonable time. There will be open play, an intention-setting activity, a dance party and a confetti drop at noon.

New Year’s Eve Presented By Night Dive

Aquarium of the Pacific | 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 31 | aquariumofpacific.org

Party at the aquarium with live music, DJs, karaoke, photo booths, a confetti countdown, snacks and drinks.

Prohibition NYE

Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com

KCRW takes you back to the roaring ‘20s with theatrical burlesque, live jazz, an open bar, a midnight ball drop, and DJ sets from Neil Frances, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Tyler Boudreaux.

LA New Year’s Eve Moonlight Pier Pressure Cruise 2023

Entertainer Yacht | 13755 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 | Dec. 31 | eventbrite.com

Start off the year with a luxurious adventure at sea! Board the Entertainer Yacht and get ready to party with some of LA’s top DJs on a three-hour cruise featuring an open bar, buffet, fireworks, party favors and a countdown experience you won’t forget.

Jan. 1

Salute To Vienna

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Jan. 1 | scfta.org

Sizzling with energy, the performance is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna, and all over the world. It brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with singers, dancers and costumes. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful “Blue Danube Waltz.”

Disney 100 Movie Marathon

The El Capitan Theatre | 1755 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Jan. 1 | elcapitantheatre.com

The marathon will include “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “The Lion King” (1994) and “Frozen.” Tickets are $40 and include admission to all four films, an event credential with lanyard, 20-ounce bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print. Family packs are available for $120 and include four of each item.

Disney 100 Movie Marathon will feature four Disney animated classics. | Photo by © 2023 Disney. All Rights

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Jan. 1 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

Jan. 2

Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase

E. Sierra Madre Blvd. and E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Jan. 2-3 | tournamentofroses.com

This is your chance to see up close all the floats that traveled down Colorado Boulevard during the Rose Parade. Walk along two miles and appreciate the artistry behind these beautiful floats.

Monologues & Mayhem

The Glendale Room | 127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91206 | Jan. 2 | eventbrite.com

This is comedy inspired by true stories and this month, actor Gracie Gilb shares experiences of her time as an actor, model, dancer, and fitness trainer. The cast of improvisers includes Cat Wheeler, Shirley Wainess, Niko Brooks, Breeze Geier, Matthew Lees and Rick Baker.

Jan. 3

Underground Comedy & Burlesque Show

Harvelle’s Underground Long Beach | 201 E. Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802 | Jan. 3 | eventbrite.com

Laugh and enjoy a burlesque performance at this classic speakeasy.

Jan. 4

Family Paint Party

El Torito in Pasadena | 3333 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com

After the chaos of the holiday season, reconnect with your family while creating your own masterpiece with the guidance of an experienced artist. This event is for children 6 and older.

Leimert Park Night Market

Leimert Park | 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com

Curated by Black Women Vend, taste and enjoy food from the African diaspora from local Black women-owned businesses. There will also be hand-crafted juices, desserts and ice cream.

Totally! Standup Comedy

Bar Lubitsch | 7702 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046 | Jan. 4 | eventbrite.com

The Totally Comedy Show regularly features comedians seen on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. On Jan. 4, Steph Tolev (seen on Netflix and Comedy Central) will headline.

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Jan. 4 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Lola Boutée Presents TRIPtease. | Photo by Jason Miller / Hey SoCal

Jan. 5

‘Our Art LA’ Exhibition

Angel City Brewery | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 5-27 | eventbrite.com

“Our Art LA” showcases works from 12 Los Angeles-based Black and brown artists exploring systemic racism in society but specifically in the art business. The opening reception on Jan. 5 starts at 6 p.m. and will include drinks, conversation, music and poetry performances.

Lovett Or Leave It

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 5 | eventbrite.com

Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.

Ongoing

‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com

The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.

Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com

Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.

‘Shambles’

The Actors’ Gang at The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 31 | theactorsgang.com

Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a ‘60s NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder. Cirque du Soleil’s Stefan Haves stages a joyful celebration of comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers.

Holiday Wonderland At Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Dec. 31 | grandcentralmarket.com

Aside from great food, you’ll find Santa, holiday shopping and workshops, music and special events for which you’ll need to register.

Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.

People skating at Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square. | Courtesy of the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square

Sparkle DTLA

The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com

Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.

Isa Musni in “The Empire Strips Back” in San Francisco. | Photo by Kevin Berne

The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland

Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org

Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 1 | centertheatregroup.org

Featuring Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The National Touring Company of “Ain’t Too Proud,” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre December 13, 2022 through January 1, 2023. | Photo by Emilio Madrid

Newport Christmas Parade

Newport Beach | 309 Palm St., Newport Beach, CA 92661 | Through Jan. 2 | christmasparadeboats.com

Hundreds of ships of all sizes are extravagantly decorated with lights and special effects. Bayfront homes also participate in their own light competition.

Holiday Light Festival

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com

Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.

Lightscape

LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org

The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden. There are value packs available Monday through Thursday through Jan. 8, 2023. The value pack for four includes tickets for two adults and two children plus preferred parking for a total of $100 (save $38), and the value pack for two includes tickets for two adults and preferred parking for $75 (save $23).

Laser display at Lightscape. | Photo courtesy of Sony Music

‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’

The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu

Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.

Christmas Nights

123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com

The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.

Holidays At The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com

The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com

Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Enchanted Forest Of Light

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Tom Fruin “stained glass” creations installation at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light. | Photo by © Jake Fabricius

LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com

Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.

‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Jan. 8 | scfta.org

This is Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s literary masterpiece “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

A courtroom scene from “To Kill a Mockingbird.” | Photo by Julieta Cervantes

‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’

Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org

Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.

Queen Mary Tours

Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov

Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90028 | Through Jan. 31 | broadwayinhollywood.com

With lyrics and music from Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows the last weeks in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’

National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org

Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.

Photo from James Cameron’s dive to the Mariana Trench which is highlighted in “PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss.” | Photo by Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Attributed to Etienne-Maurice Falconet (French, 1716–1791), Sèvres Manufactory (French, founded 1740), Tower vase with cover (vase en tour), ca. 1762. Soft-paste porcelain, overglaze pink and blue ground colors, polychrome enamel decoration, and gilding, 20 1/2 x 9 x 9 in. (52.1 x 22.9 x 22.9 cm). The Arabella D. Huntington Memorial Art Collection. |The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.