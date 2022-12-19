fbpx Long Beach Council moves forward with COVID memorial
Long Beach Council moves forward with COVID memorial

Long Beach Dec 19, 2022
A rendering of Long Beach's COVID memorial. | Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach
Plans to create a COVID-19 memorial in Long Beach are moving forward with the approval of a design concept contract, city officials said Monday.

The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with a Long Beach-based company called PAO Design to advance the firm’s concept, “Twin Arches,” and conduct further technical studies for the development of the memorial meant to honor the lives of those who were lost and those who remain forever impacted by the pandemic.

“Twin Arches” will be installed at either the Civic Center Plaza or Rainbow Harbor Lighthouse to memorialize the lives lost, create an opportunity for interaction with the artwork itself and provide opportunities for social gathering and healing, city officials said.

PAO Design’s one-year contract for $20,000 allows the firm to finalize the “Twin Arches” design, permitting, technical feasibility and comprehensive cost estimates. The project is supported by one-time funding in the amount of $650,000 from the city’s General Fund and $200,000 in Measure A funds for capital projects.

“The proposed artwork beautifully honors the members of our community lost to COVID-19 and the lives impacted by the pandemic,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Earlier this year, the city unveiled its COVID-19 Digital Memorial in remembrance of Long Beach residents who lost their lives due to complications of COVID-19. The digital memorial is available at longbeach.gov/digitalmemorial.

