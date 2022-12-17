Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia

A 61-year-old woman with high-blood pressure and post-surgical dementia last seen in Monrovia was reported missing Saturday.
Yazhen”Jenny” Jin was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Myrtle Avenue, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jin on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Jin is Asian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap, dark brown Hardy boots and a pearl bracelet and might be driving a white 2013 Ford Mustang with California license plate 6YBNS893.
Anyone who has seen Jin or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.