Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles

| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The man allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded his vehicle. The motorist complied and the suspects drove the stolen vehicle northbound on Anaheim Street, police said.

Patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later, resulting in a brief vehicle chase. The stolen vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and the male carjacking suspect fled on foot. The female suspect remained in the vehicle and was arrested.

A perimeter was set up and the male suspect was arrested soon afterward.

Officers allegedly discovered two firearms inside the stolen vehicle, one of which was unserialized, and several rounds of ammunition.

Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, being prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm and parole violation. He was ordered held without bail.

Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm as not the registered owner, and carjacking. Chavira’s bail was set at $100,000.

In South Los Angeles, four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking, police said Saturday.

Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.

The suspects failed to stop, initiating a pursuit. The chase ended when the Honda slammed into a parked vehicle at 88th Street and Menlo Avenue, police said.

Six suspects were detained and a handgun was recovered from the car, according to police.

Of the four suspects who were taken into custody, one was arrested for felony evading and a second was arrested for receiving stolen property. Due to their ages, their names will not be released.

By identifying a social media application called ”Tagged,” Southeast Area Robbery detectives determined over the past several days robbery and carjacking suspects met potential victims on the application, then lured them to specific areas of the city where they are robbed at gunpoint of their property and vehicles, according to an LAPD release.

Police have identified two suspects in theses carjackings: a female suspect between 16-20 years old and a male suspect between 17-20 years old.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to call LAPD Southeast Area Robbery detectives at 213-972-7813. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.