LA County unemployment rate stays unchanged in November

LA County unemployment rate stays unchanged in November

Business Dec 16, 2022
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate in November 2021.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the November unemployment rate was 3%, up slightly from 2.8% in October.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in November, up from 4% in October and below the 5.8% rate from November 2021. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.7% in November, 3.7% in October and 4.2% in November 2021.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 37,200 positions between October and November to reach more than 4.6 million.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most jobs at 11,500, according to the EDD.

