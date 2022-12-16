fbpx Hart House to host give back event
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Dining / Hart House to host give back event

Hart House to host give back event

Dining Dec 16, 2022
Ribbon cutting for Monrovia Location | Courtesy of Hart House
by
share with

On Dec. 19, Kevin Hart’s freshly opened plant-based burger restaurant, Hart House, will host a holiday give-back event. The two locations will match 100% of its sales back into the community. Monrovia’s location has dedicated this toward the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills and Westminster toward Inner City Arts.

“This is about supporting and shouting out the mentors – the people that are doing the real work. We at Hart House want to make sure we are doing our part and involve ourselves with the communities and give back when and where we can,” owner and actor, Kevin Hart said.

Hart House opened the doors to its Monrovia location on Nov. 9. The 30-seater, indoor space is designed by Black female entrepreneur, Kai Williamson and creative expert, Nicollette Santos.

The menu features burgers, fries and shakes yet promises zero cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, corn syrup or trans fats.

To learn more about Hart House and its nutritional layout, visit myharthouse.com. The Monrovia location is at 602 W. Huntington Drive and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

More from Dining

Community Dec 15, 2022
share with
LA council members seek temporary permits for street vendors by
Dining Dec 14, 2022
share with
Serious about cake: Lark Cake Shop by
Art Dec 14, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 16-22 by
Art Dec 07, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 9-15 by
Dining Dec 06, 2022
share with
Palm Springs Airport to double restaurants, include local representation by
Community Dec 06, 2022
share with
Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try by
More
Skip to content