Hart House to host give back event

On Dec. 19, Kevin Hart’s freshly opened plant-based burger restaurant, Hart House, will host a holiday give-back event. The two locations will match 100% of its sales back into the community. Monrovia’s location has dedicated this toward the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills and Westminster toward Inner City Arts.
“This is about supporting and shouting out the mentors – the people that are doing the real work. We at Hart House want to make sure we are doing our part and involve ourselves with the communities and give back when and where we can,” owner and actor, Kevin Hart said.
Hart House opened the doors to its Monrovia location on Nov. 9. The 30-seater, indoor space is designed by Black female entrepreneur, Kai Williamson and creative expert, Nicollette Santos.
The menu features burgers, fries and shakes yet promises zero cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, corn syrup or trans fats.
To learn more about Hart House and its nutritional layout, visit myharthouse.com. The Monrovia location is at 602 W. Huntington Drive and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.