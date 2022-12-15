Texas man goes missing after last being seen at Citadel Outlets

A 21-year-old Texas man last seen at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce was reported missing Thursday.
Roel Pena, also known as Rolles, was last seen at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at the outlet mall, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Pena is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes, a black mid-fade haircut, a goatee and a tattooed “P” on his neck and “DG” on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing an all-black Nike hooded jogging suit with the words “Just do it” on one of the arms.
Anyone with information about Pena or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.