fbpx Texas man goes missing after last being seen at Citadel Outlets
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Texas man goes missing after last being seen at Citadel Outlets

Texas man goes missing after last being seen at Citadel Outlets

Missing Dec 15, 2022
missing, commerce, citadel outlets
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 21-year-old Texas man last seen at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce was reported missing Thursday.

Roel Pena, also known as Rolles, was last seen at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at the outlet mall, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Pena is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes, a black mid-fade haircut, a goatee and a tattooed “P” on his neck and “DG” on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing an all-black Nike hooded jogging suit with the words “Just do it” on one of the arms.

Anyone with information about Pena or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, compton, teen
LA County Dec 15, 2022
share with
Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Compton by
missing
Missing Dec 14, 2022
share with
Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease found dead by
missing, autism, willowbrook
LA County Dec 14, 2022
share with
Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County by
LA County Dec 13, 2022
share with
72-year-old woman reported missing, last seen in La Crescenta by
missing Carson Harbor Gateway schizophrenia anxiety depression
LA County Dec 12, 2022
share with
Authorities seeks help finding at-risk man missing near Carson by
Los Angeles Dec 09, 2022
share with
Search continues for man, 67, last seen near Beverly Center by
More
Skip to content