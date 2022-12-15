Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Compton

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Compton.
Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
She is Black, 5 feet ,1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, has a scar above left eye on her forehead, and possibly has a nose piercing.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff’s Compton Station at 310-605-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.