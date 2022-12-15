fbpx LA councilman Soto-Martinez seeks street safety measures, bike lane additions
LA councilman Soto-Martinez seeks street safety measures, bike lane additions

Impact Dec 15, 2022
Citing an “immediate need of basic multimodal infrastructure to make our streets safe and mobile today,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez filed a motion with the aim of expediting projects that would improve pedestrian safety and add bike lanes.

Soto-Martinez, in his first week serving the 13th District, asked in a motion Tuesday for reports on a list of bus and bike infrastructure projects that could be implemented within 18 months.

Soto-Martinez also sought a list of the 10 most dangerous locations for pedestrians in his district and a plan to improve them within 18 months, and for a list of all bus stops in the district without shelter and a plan to install shelters at all of them.

“Council District 13 is among the most densely populated and transit- dependent districts in Los Angeles, yet our streets are inhospitable to people who walk, bike and take transit,” the motion states.

The motion was seconded by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the council’s Public Works Committee. The item will head to the council’s Transportation Committee.

Soto-Martinez’s motion added that essential workers face “unreliable or unsafe commute options” and are forced to choose between “packed buses that are stuck in traffic or streets without a single foot of protected bike lane to ride in.”

