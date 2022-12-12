fbpx Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Park's swearing in ceremony
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Park’s swearing in ceremony

Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Park’s swearing in ceremony

Politics Dec 12, 2022
A protester, left, is ushered out of the inauguration ceremony for Councilwoman Traci Park. | Photo courtesy of Jon Peltz/Twitter
by
share with

A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred.

Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent interruptions as protesters stood and spoke, some holding up their phones while apparently filming the proceedings. In turn, each protester was escorted out by Los Angeles police officers and other staffers while Park paused momentarily.

It was unclear what the demonstrators were saying because each was drowned out by supporters chanting Park’s name.

Park defeated fellow attorney Erin Darling 52.02% to 47.98% in the Nov. 8 race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat, replacing longtime councilman Mike Bonin who did not seek re-election.

She centered her campaign around Westside residents growing concerns about homelessness and vowed to “insist” on day one that the city’s controversial anti camping ordinance be enforced in the 11th District.

The ordinance bans people from sitting, sleeping and storing property in certain areas of the city, and was recently expanded to include banning encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. It  has attracted fierce disagreement from activists and protesters who repeatedly tried to disrupt council meetings during the summer when expansion of the law was being considered.

Bonin repeatedly voted against the ordinance and its expansion, joining critics in claiming the law “criminalizes” homelessness. Park portrayed Darling as being similar to Bonin, including his approach to homelessness.

“I have called out irresponsible and failed approaches to homelessness and homeless interventions that we have seen in our community,” Park said during the campaign.

In responding to Saturday’s protesters, Park mentioned the criticism she had faced during the campaign.

“Even in the darkest days of the race we never let the distractors get us down and we’re not gonna let them today,” Park told the audience in Loyola’s Roski Dining Room, which included former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and newly elected City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto.

Later, Park led the crowd in a round of applause for “our police officers.”

The disruptions during Park’s swearing in Saturday came one day after Councilman Kevin de León got into a physical altercation with a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting event in Lincoln Heights and was confronted by protesters earlier in the day when he returned to City Hall for the first time in nearly two months after being recorded making racist remarks during a 2021 strategy meeting.

As for Park’s protesters, they later told the Mar Vista Voice website that they perceive Park’s policies as “racist” and vowed to “be loudly opposing her policies in all public forums throughout her tenure as a councilmember.”

More from Politics

power lines
Business Dec 12, 2022
share with
Report for OC supervisors criticizes new power authority by
Los Angeles Dec 12, 2022
share with
De León releases what he calls new footage of fight with activist by
Los Angeles Dec 12, 2022
share with
Gil Cedillo says he ‘did nothing that warranted’ resigning by
Community Dec 12, 2022
share with
LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness in first act by
Los Angeles Dec 10, 2022
share with
LAPD investigates scuffle involving Councilman de León, activists by
Los Angeles Dec 09, 2022
share with
De León, activists exchange assault accusations after altercation by
More
Skip to content