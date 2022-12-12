Authorities seeks help finding at-risk man missing near Carson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help Monday to locate a missing 47-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder last seen in an unincorporated area between Carson and Harbor Gateway.
Jose Luis Rivera was last seen on the 21000 block of South Normandie Avenue, between Torrance Boulevard and Carson Street, in West Carson, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Rivera was described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and a tattoo that reads “ALMA” on his chest. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and light blue jeans.
Rivera was also diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and his family is concerned for his well-being, authorities said.
Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.