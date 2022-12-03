fbpx LA gun buyback urges residents to surrender firearms for gift cards
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA gun buyback urges residents to surrender firearms for gift cards

LA gun buyback urges residents to surrender firearms for gift cards

Los Angeles Dec 03, 2022
| Courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Los Angeles police will be offering gift cards in exchange for guns Saturday during its latest “Gun Buyback Program” event.

The LAPD will staff two locations where people can surrender firearms anonymously. The guns will be collected at Exposition Park, 3986 Hoover St., and at the LAPD Valley Traffic Division, 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City.

People who surrender weapons during the event will receive $100 gift cards in exchange for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 for “ghost guns” and assault weapons.

Ghost guns are those typically built from various parts or kits purchased online, with no serial numbers that allow law enforcement to trace them.

An LAPD gun buyback event in March led to the surrender of 17 assault weapons and 250 other firearms, including 15 ghost guns, according to the department. That event was the 17th of its kind held by the city, and cumulatively, the events have led to the surrender of 17,634 firearms, including 716 assault weapons, according to the LAPD.

People planning to surrender weapons during the event should bring them — unloaded — to either location in a locked container or in a vehicle trunk.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dec 02, 2022
share with
City Council OKs $400,000 to provide food for LA Animal Services by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2022
share with
Los Feliz man suffering from medical condition reported missing by
Long Beach Dec 02, 2022
share with
LA Live to host watch parties for US-Netherlands World Cup game by
Health Dec 02, 2022
share with
LA County COVID cases keep surging, 4,700 more infections reported by
Health Dec 02, 2022
share with
LA City Council approves phase-out of oil drilling, ban on new wells by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2022
share with
International travelers fuel passenger increases at LAX by
More
Skip to content