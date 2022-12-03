fbpx Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes

Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes

LA County Dec 03, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

As rainfall coincided with multiple crashes on Los Angeles County roadways, one person suffered fatal injuries in a multivehicle collision Saturday in Covina, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said.

The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location rushed two people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

No further information was immediately available.

In Santa Clarita, the wet weather appeared to be a factor in three crashes on rain-slick highways, including one in which a box truck went over a guardrail and onto the wreckage of an earlier accident, authorities said Friday.

The crashes happened near the interchange between the Antelope (14) and Golden State (5) freeways over a nine-hour period, beginning around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the California Highway Patrol told ABC7.

The box truck crash was captured on video by a passing motorist, the station reported. The box truck advertising Toyo Tires apparently lost control on the upper roadway and slammed down onto an SUV and big rig, which had previously crashed.

County firefighters told the station that two people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP confirmed that weather appeared to be a factor in the accidents.

More from LA County

Health Dec 03, 2022
share with
LA County continues to experience rising COVID hospitalizations by
rain drop, umbrella
LA County Dec 03, 2022
share with
Rain falls in parts of LA area, but storm systems appear to weaken by
LA County Dec 03, 2022
share with
Robert Luna to be sworn in as new Los Angeles County sheriff by
Crime Dec 03, 2022
share with
Driver for disabled students in Walnut killed in ‘intentional act’ by
LA County Dec 02, 2022
share with
Air Force, Northrop Grumman unveil B-21 bomber in Palmdale by
LA County Dec 02, 2022
share with
Hahn to expand public comment at Board of Supervisors meetings by
More
Skip to content