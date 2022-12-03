Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes

| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

As rainfall coincided with multiple crashes on Los Angeles County roadways, one person suffered fatal injuries in a multivehicle collision Saturday in Covina, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said.

The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location rushed two people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

No further information was immediately available.

In Santa Clarita, the wet weather appeared to be a factor in three crashes on rain-slick highways, including one in which a box truck went over a guardrail and onto the wreckage of an earlier accident, authorities said Friday.

The crashes happened near the interchange between the Antelope (14) and Golden State (5) freeways over a nine-hour period, beginning around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the California Highway Patrol told ABC7.

The box truck crash was captured on video by a passing motorist, the station reported. The box truck advertising Toyo Tires apparently lost control on the upper roadway and slammed down onto an SUV and big rig, which had previously crashed.

County firefighters told the station that two people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP confirmed that weather appeared to be a factor in the accidents.