Police find nobody in Long Beach home after armed suspect search

A search for an armed suspect inside a Long Beach home resulted in no one being found inside the residence, authorities said Saturday.
Officers were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street regarding a “person with a gun call,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Officers contacted the person who reported seeing an armed man enter a vacant, next-door residence.
“Responding officers attempted to make contact with the suspect,” police said. “However, he refused to leave the residence. Officers established a perimeter and the SWAT team was activated, and responded to the scene.”
Nearby residents were evacuated or sheltered in place, as officers continued to attempt to contact the armed suspect to no avail. Negotiators were called in and an eventual search warrant of the home turned up no one.
No injuries were reported and police said the investigation remains ongoing.