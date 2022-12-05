fbpx Vice President Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass as LA mayor
Vice President Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass as LA mayor

Politics Dec 05, 2022
(Left to right) Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass and Vice President Kamala Harris. | Photo courtesy of Kamala Harris via Facebook
Vice President Kamala Harris will administer the oath of office to Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass during her inauguration ceremony, the White House announced Monday.

The ceremony for Bass will be Sunday at the Spring Street entrance to City Hall.

Bass will be sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles, becoming the first woman and woman of color to serve as mayor of Los Angeles.

Harris is the first woman vice president of the United States, and the first woman of color to hold the office.

The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Bass’ term as mayor officially begin on Dec. 12.

