Anaheim police wound suspect in officer-involved shooting
Anaheim police wound suspect in officer-involved shooting

Anaheim police wound suspect in officer-involved shooting

Crime Dec 03, 2022
shooting shot
| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)
by
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said.

Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

Police arrived at the scene and at some point officers and a suspect who Carringer said might have been at the party confronted each other near the intersection of West Ball Road and Sherrill and police opened fire on the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene, believed to belong to the suspect, Carringer said.

Carringer said no officers were injured during the shooting.

There was no further information available.

