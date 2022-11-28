‘Wakanda Forever’ still rules box office over Thanksgiving weekend

| Photo courtesy of Kst daniel/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept its spot atop the box office for the third straight week, grossing $45.9 million Friday through Sunday and $64 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

Disney’s “Strange World” opened in second place with $11.9 million over the three-day weekend and $18.6 million over the five-day weekend, Comscore reported. Those numbers represent a disappointing opening for a film with a budget in the neighborhood of $180 million.

Third place went to “Devotion,” a Korean War drama based on a true story about the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, which opened with $6 million Friday through Sunday and $9 million over the five-day weekend.

“The Menu” was fourth with $5.2 million Friday through Sunday and $7.3 million Thursday-Sunday in its second weekend in theaters, followed by “Black Adam” with $3.3 million over the three-day period and $4.59 million over the five-day period, in its sixth week of release.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases for the three-day weekend, as estimated by Comscore, were “The Fabelmans” ($2.22 million), “Bones and All” ($2.2 million), “Ticket to Paradise” ($1.85 million), “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” ($1.58 million) and “She Said” ($1.1 million).

One title not included in this weekend’s official box office charts was the murder mystery “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The sequel to 2019’s hit starring Daniel Craig opened in select theaters this weekend before it begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23. The Hollywood Reporter cited several rival studio executives who estimated that the film likely grossed in the $12 million to $13 million range at North American theaters over the weekend.

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $85 million, down about 12% from the Thanksgiving weekend last year. The year-to-date total is up to $6.76 billion — an increase of 89% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.