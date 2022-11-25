fbpx Coast Guard rescues migrants trapped on motorboat off Baja
Home / Neighborhood / San Diego / Coast Guard rescues migrants trapped on motorboat off Baja

Coast Guard rescues migrants trapped on motorboat off Baja

San Diego Nov 25, 2022
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew takes part in a rescue demonstration in Seattle in 2004. | Photo courtesy of Brandon Weeks/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
The U.S. Coast Guard in San Diego rescued 18 migrants stranded on a motor boat off the coast of Baja California.

The migrants were discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a passing boat, leading to a rescue operation, according to NBC San Diego. At least three of the rescuees were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The migrants were suffering from overexposure and lack of food and water, the station reported.

Seven people were airlifted on a Coast Guard helicopter and 11 other men were rescued by the Mexican Navy, the station reported.

USCG sokesperson Adan Stanton told the TV station that the sea conditions included rough seas and cold waves pilling over the edges of the boat.

