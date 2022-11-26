Man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease goes missing in Compton

An 82-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen in Compton was reported missing Saturday.
Walter Lee Taylor was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Mayo Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Taylor is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes, gray hair and is bald.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white sleeves and a ”W” on the left side, a black shirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Taylor or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.