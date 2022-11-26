fbpx Man suffering from Alzheimer's disease goes missing in Compton
Home / News / Missing / Man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease goes missing in Compton

Man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease goes missing in Compton

Missing Nov 26, 2022
missing, compton
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
An 82-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen in Compton was reported missing Saturday.

Walter Lee Taylor was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Mayo Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Taylor is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes, gray hair and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white sleeves and a ”W” on the left side, a black shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Taylor or knows of his whereabouts was asked  to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.

