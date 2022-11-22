Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan in the 2022 company of "Annie." | Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland.

Nov. 25

‘Ice Skating’ At The Fountain

Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org

“Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park for $8 per person for 20-minute sessions. Admission will be first come first serve and open to all ages. Skates will be provided.

Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Nov 25-Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com

Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Clause and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.

Holiday Light Festival

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Nov. 25-Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com

Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.

Christmas On The Farm

Underwood Family Farms | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Nov. 25-Dec. 24 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Get out of the city and visit the farm for holiday photo ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, an animal center, combine and harvester slides, fields for picking, animal shows and reindeer. There will also be crafts, duck racing, elf training, sleigh rides, and much more.

Nov. 26

The Social Daunce Irregulars Victorian Grand Ball

Pasadena Masonic Temple | 200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com

Get your best 19th century party dress or tux out for an evening of waltzes, polkas, quadrilles and maybe even a galop.

LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Nov. 26-Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com

Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.

LA Kings Holiday Ice. | Photo courtesy of NHL

Live Cumbia Thanksgiving Show

The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com

The Cherry Bomb Revival will perform the best in cumbias, Latin hits, rock ‘n roll, and even some modern tunes.

Norwalk Town Square Holiday Carnival

Norwalk Town Square | 11633 The Plaza Norwalk, CA 90650 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com

The sleigh is experiencing some technical difficulties so Santa will be dropped off by helicopter and take photos with kids. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus will tell stories of the North Pole. Once you’ve told Santa what you want, enjoy real snow sledding, pony rides, carnival games, bounce houses, cookie decorating and crafts.

No Scrubs ‘90s Party

The Continental Club | 116 W. Fourth St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com

Dance away any lingering Thanksgiving stress at this ‘90s hip-hop and throwback party.

Nov. 27

‘The Nutcracker’

Glendale Community College Auditorium | 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208 | Nov. 27 | socal-arts.com/purchase-tickets

SoCal Arts, the newest dance studio in Monrovia, invites the community to enjoy this full-length holiday classic with a 1920s twist. In a partnership with The Dance Resource Center of Los Angeles, all donations will support the school’s year-round program and scholarships for male students ages 6 to 10, as well as those in the under-represented community.

Goat Yoga

Castle Green | 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 | Nov. 27 | eventbrite.com

If you’re feeling sluggish after big Thanksgiving meals and stressed from dealing with family, a little goat yoga might do you some good. A certified yoga instructor will guide the class through a goat-friendly practice for all-levels and the goats will surely bring out many smiles.

Holiday Market And SmorgasMart

ROW DTLA | 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021 | Nov. 27 | la.smorgasburg.com

Get started on your holiday shopping early from LA artisans and makers while eating from your favorite Smorgasburg stands. For all the foodies in your life, SmorgasMart will offer packaged foods.

Nov. 28

LA County Tree Lighting & Holiday Lights

The Music Center Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Nov. 28 | musiccenter.org

The annual event returns live and in person for the first time since the pandemic, featuring a special performance by Urban Voices Project. Arrive early to this free public event to enjoy live music beginning 15 minutes prior to the ceremony, snow flurries and complimentary hot chocolate. In tandem, Grand Park will light up the night with holiday décor on display between Grand Avenue and Hill Street. See the incredible Grand Park Pink Sphere tree, beautiful menorah and twinkling lights guaranteed to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

LA County’s Tree Lighting ceremony. | Photo courtesy of County of LA Facebook

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 28 | visitpasadena.com

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating over 35 years of this concert featuring violins and pianos that blend classical music with new age sounds.

Nov. 29

‘Annie’

Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Nov. 29-Dec. 18 | broadwayinhollywood.com

It’s a hard knock life but Little Orphan Annie reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. The Tony Award-winning musical with its optimistic message is perfect for the holiday season.

Sophie Stromberg, Vivianne Neely, Valeria Velasco, Kenzie Rees, Riglee Ruth Bryson and Bronte Harrison in the National Tour of “Annie.” | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Studio Jazz Singers And The All-Star Band

Center for the Arts – Room: West Patio | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Nov. 29 | pasadena.edu

Part of Pasadena City College’s Free Outdoor Concerts, the public is invited to this showcase of student talent.

Nov. 30

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Nov. 30 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Dec. 1

Milos Plays Rodrigo

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 1-3 | pacificsymphony.org

Classical guitarist Miloš plays Rodrigo’s guitar concerto “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

‘Present Past’ Film Series

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Dec. 1-19 | academymuseum.org

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will launch its first-ever celebration of newly preserved and restored films—spanning 1916 to 1998—from the Academy Film Archive as well as from archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each restoration in “Present Past” will be celebrating its Los Angeles, North American, or world premiere screening with a dynamic array of filmmakers, subjects, archivists, and preservationists appearing in person to discuss their work.

“Harlem on the Prairie” (1937), directed by Sam Newfield. | Photo courtesy of Academy Film Archive

Baldwin Park Tree Lighting

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Dec. 1 | baldwinpark.com

Beginning at 5 p.m., the ceremony will kick off at Cesar E. Chavez Amphitheater.The ceremony will start with a special performance by the Christmas Carolers followed by performances from the Julia McNeill Carolers, the Baldwin Park and Sierra Vista High School Choirs and Pualani’s Polynesian Dancers starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be available for free photos after the entertainment, just before the glittering lights of the city’s 18-foot tree return to Morgan Park.The city will be serving free pozole, hot chocolate and sweet bread following the tree lighting ceremony.

Ongoing

‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 4 | centertheatregroup.org

Starring Constance Wu, Anna Camp, Adam Rothenberg, and Finn Wittrock, this award-winning supernatural thriller mixes mystery, comedy and a little horror.

(Left to right) Constance Wu, Anna Camp, Adam Rothenberg, and Finn Wittrock to star in the U.S. premiere of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre October 29 through December 4, 2022.

‘Smile’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Dec. 5 | iamatheatre.com

“Smile” is set in 1992, the year a record number of women were elected to the U.S. Senate that was dubbed “Year of the Woman” by the media, but things haven’t changed much for 17-year-old Rachel Olivera. A kid from the inner city whose mother moved her in order to attend a white, affluent public school in Philadelphia’s Main Line, Rachel still dreams of her first kiss; she’s ill-equipped to navigate a world which defines her solely by gender, race and class. When an “incident” at school lands Rachel in the guidance counselor’s office, her situation sparks the young mother’s own questions and insecurities. Soon, Rachel and Helen find themselves developing a complicated relationship.

The Brothers Paranormal

David Henry Hwang Theatre | 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 11 | eastwestplayers.org

After a nationwide increase in sightings of “Asian-looking ghosts,” two Thai brothers struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business. The two brothers–one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest–are called to investigate the paranormal hauntings at the home of an African-American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina in this supernatural thriller. A suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Dec. 18 | sawdustartfestival.org

Shop handcrafted gifts by 165 artists in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and featuring three stages with live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits from Santa.

‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com

The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.

Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.

People skating at Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square. | Courtesy of the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square

Sparkle DTLA

The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com

Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.

Isa Musni in “The Empire Strips Back” in San Francisco. | Photo by Kevin Berne

The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland

Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org

Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Drop off your creation at either Discovery Cube location through Dec. 4. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.

Lightscape

LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org

The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden.

Laser display at Lightscape. | Photo courtesy of Sony Music

‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’

The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu

Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.

Christmas Nights

123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com

The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.

Lavender Nights olive grove. | Photo courtesy of 123 Farm

Holidays At The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com

The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com

Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Enchanted Forest Of Light

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Flower Power at Enchanted Forest of Light. | Photo by © Jake Fabricius

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. A survey of the films and filmmakers explored in the exhibition will be shown until Sept. 29 and will feature more than 20 screenings. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.