Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland.
Nov. 25
‘Ice Skating’ At The Fountain
Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org
“Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park for $8 per person for 20-minute sessions. Admission will be first come first serve and open to all ages. Skates will be provided.
Holiday Road
King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Nov 25-Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com
Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Clause and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.
Holiday Light Festival
Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Nov. 25-Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com
Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.
Christmas On The Farm
Underwood Family Farms | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Nov. 25-Dec. 24 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Get out of the city and visit the farm for holiday photo ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, an animal center, combine and harvester slides, fields for picking, animal shows and reindeer. There will also be crafts, duck racing, elf training, sleigh rides, and much more.
Nov. 26
The Social Daunce Irregulars Victorian Grand Ball
Pasadena Masonic Temple | 200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com
Get your best 19th century party dress or tux out for an evening of waltzes, polkas, quadrilles and maybe even a galop.
LA Kings Holiday Ice
L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Nov. 26-Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com
Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.
Live Cumbia Thanksgiving Show
The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com
The Cherry Bomb Revival will perform the best in cumbias, Latin hits, rock ‘n roll, and even some modern tunes.
Norwalk Town Square Holiday Carnival
Norwalk Town Square | 11633 The Plaza Norwalk, CA 90650 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com
The sleigh is experiencing some technical difficulties so Santa will be dropped off by helicopter and take photos with kids. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus will tell stories of the North Pole. Once you’ve told Santa what you want, enjoy real snow sledding, pony rides, carnival games, bounce houses, cookie decorating and crafts.
No Scrubs ‘90s Party
The Continental Club | 116 W. Fourth St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Nov. 26 | eventbrite.com
Dance away any lingering Thanksgiving stress at this ‘90s hip-hop and throwback party.
Nov. 27
‘The Nutcracker’
Glendale Community College Auditorium | 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208 | Nov. 27 | socal-arts.com/purchase-tickets
SoCal Arts, the newest dance studio in Monrovia, invites the community to enjoy this full-length holiday classic with a 1920s twist. In a partnership with The Dance Resource Center of Los Angeles, all donations will support the school’s year-round program and scholarships for male students ages 6 to 10, as well as those in the under-represented community.
Goat Yoga
Castle Green | 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 | Nov. 27 | eventbrite.com
If you’re feeling sluggish after big Thanksgiving meals and stressed from dealing with family, a little goat yoga might do you some good. A certified yoga instructor will guide the class through a goat-friendly practice for all-levels and the goats will surely bring out many smiles.
Holiday Market And SmorgasMart
ROW DTLA | 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021 | Nov. 27 | la.smorgasburg.com
Get started on your holiday shopping early from LA artisans and makers while eating from your favorite Smorgasburg stands. For all the foodies in your life, SmorgasMart will offer packaged foods.
Nov. 28
LA County Tree Lighting & Holiday Lights
The Music Center Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Nov. 28 | musiccenter.org
The annual event returns live and in person for the first time since the pandemic, featuring a special performance by Urban Voices Project. Arrive early to this free public event to enjoy live music beginning 15 minutes prior to the ceremony, snow flurries and complimentary hot chocolate. In tandem, Grand Park will light up the night with holiday décor on display between Grand Avenue and Hill Street. See the incredible Grand Park Pink Sphere tree, beautiful menorah and twinkling lights guaranteed to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis
Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Nov. 28 | visitpasadena.com
Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating over 35 years of this concert featuring violins and pianos that blend classical music with new age sounds.
Nov. 29
‘Annie’
Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Nov. 29-Dec. 18 | broadwayinhollywood.com
It’s a hard knock life but Little Orphan Annie reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. The Tony Award-winning musical with its optimistic message is perfect for the holiday season.
Studio Jazz Singers And The All-Star Band
Center for the Arts – Room: West Patio | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Nov. 29 | pasadena.edu
Part of Pasadena City College’s Free Outdoor Concerts, the public is invited to this showcase of student talent.
Nov. 30
Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque
TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Nov. 30 l eventbrite.com
Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.
Dec. 1
Milos Plays Rodrigo
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 1-3 | pacificsymphony.org
Classical guitarist Miloš plays Rodrigo’s guitar concerto “Concierto de Aranjuez.”
‘Present Past’ Film Series
Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Dec. 1-19 | academymuseum.org
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will launch its first-ever celebration of newly preserved and restored films—spanning 1916 to 1998—from the Academy Film Archive as well as from archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each restoration in “Present Past” will be celebrating its Los Angeles, North American, or world premiere screening with a dynamic array of filmmakers, subjects, archivists, and preservationists appearing in person to discuss their work.
Baldwin Park Tree Lighting
Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Dec. 1 | baldwinpark.com
Beginning at 5 p.m., the ceremony will kick off at Cesar E. Chavez Amphitheater.The ceremony will start with a special performance by the Christmas Carolers followed by performances from the Julia McNeill Carolers, the Baldwin Park and Sierra Vista High School Choirs and Pualani’s Polynesian Dancers starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be available for free photos after the entertainment, just before the glittering lights of the city’s 18-foot tree return to Morgan Park.The city will be serving free pozole, hot chocolate and sweet bread following the tree lighting ceremony.
Ongoing
‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’
Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 4 | centertheatregroup.org
Starring Constance Wu, Anna Camp, Adam Rothenberg, and Finn Wittrock, this award-winning supernatural thriller mixes mystery, comedy and a little horror.
‘Smile’
Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Dec. 5 | iamatheatre.com
“Smile” is set in 1992, the year a record number of women were elected to the U.S. Senate that was dubbed “Year of the Woman” by the media, but things haven’t changed much for 17-year-old Rachel Olivera. A kid from the inner city whose mother moved her in order to attend a white, affluent public school in Philadelphia’s Main Line, Rachel still dreams of her first kiss; she’s ill-equipped to navigate a world which defines her solely by gender, race and class. When an “incident” at school lands Rachel in the guidance counselor’s office, her situation sparks the young mother’s own questions and insecurities. Soon, Rachel and Helen find themselves developing a complicated relationship.
The Brothers Paranormal
David Henry Hwang Theatre | 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 11 | eastwestplayers.org
After a nationwide increase in sightings of “Asian-looking ghosts,” two Thai brothers struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business. The two brothers–one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest–are called to investigate the paranormal hauntings at the home of an African-American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina in this supernatural thriller. A suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Dec. 18 | sawdustartfestival.org
Shop handcrafted gifts by 165 artists in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and featuring three stages with live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits from Santa.
‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’
Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com
The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.
Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square
Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.
Sparkle DTLA
The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com
Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.
The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody
Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com
Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.
The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland
Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org
Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Drop off your creation at either Discovery Cube location through Dec. 4. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.
Lightscape
LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org
The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden.
‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’
The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu
Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.
Christmas Nights
123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com
The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.
Holidays At The Disneyland Resort
Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com
The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.
Knott’s Merry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com
Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.
Enchanted Forest Of Light
Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org
Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.
‘Anatomy Of Gray’
Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org
Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.
LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org
The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.
‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’
USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu
“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.
‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org
The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. A survey of the films and filmmakers explored in the exhibition will be shown until Sept. 29 and will feature more than 20 screenings. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.