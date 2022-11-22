fbpx 12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita Park
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / 12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita Park

12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita Park

Arcadia Weekly Nov 22, 2022
| File photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com
by
share with

A 2-year-old colt who had not yet had a race died while training at Santa Anita Park, state horse racing officials announced.

Majestic Sam died Saturday after suffering an unspecified training injury at the Arcadia track. The website Equibase shows that he completed a workout that day and recorded the seventh fastest time out of 24 horses.

Majestic Sam is the 12th racehorse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year, and the eighth to die of a training injury.

More from Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Weekly Nov 21, 2022
share with
Arcadia resident gets 20-year sentence for Coachella Valley fraud by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 07, 2022
share with
Found safe: 73-year-old woman last seen in Arcadia by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 04, 2022
share with
Arcadia Arboretum closed after bear, 2 cubs spotted in area by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 01, 2022
share with
Los Angeles man arrested for alleged bank burglary in Arcadia by
Arcadia Weekly Oct 22, 2022
share with
Horse dies, jockey injured after collision during race at Santa Anita by
Arcadia Weekly Oct 10, 2022
share with
Arcadia police searching for missing 77-year-old man by
More
Skip to content