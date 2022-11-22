fbpx Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia seeks restraining order against alleged stalker

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia seeks restraining order against alleged stalker

Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022

Natalia Bryant stands to the right of Vanessa Bryant in when in 2016 Mayor Garcetti and Kobe Bryant declared Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Mayor of LA (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is asking a Los Angeles judge to issue a restraining order against a man she describes as a gun-enthusiast stalker who has been trying to contact her for two years and allegedly showed up at USC looking for her.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Monday and first obtained by TMZ, Bryant contends that 32-year-old Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp has delusions of being in an “romantic relationship” with her.

She contends he has sent her messages through social media, including one with a picture of her late father with a message suggesting the pair can have a “Kobe-like child” together.

The documents also allege that Kemp is a gun enthusiast with multiple misdemeanor arrests on his record, and that he has posted on social media his efforts to purchase semi-automatic weapons and an illegal “Glock Switch” device. Bryant also contends that Kemp has gone to the USC campus in an attempt to find her.

Bryant’s court papers ask for a restraining order requiring Kemp to remain at least 200 yards away from her, along with her home, job, school, car and sorority.

According to court records, a hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 13.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA City Council returns after over a week off; protesters do, too by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030 by
Fire Nov 22, 2022
share with
Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
Jury clears NCAA in former USC football player’s death by
Fire Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Fire Department launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau by
More
Skip to content