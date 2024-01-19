Colorado-based pharma firm expands to Riverside County

| Photo courtesy of Riverside County

Pharmaceutical firm Colorado Biolabs Inc. is expanding to Jurupa Valley, county officials announced Thursday.

The move aims to improve the company’s manufacturing and laboratory testing capabilities, which county officials said would bring “innovation and economic growth” to the Inland Empire region.

“As Riverside County’s Second District Supervisor, I welcome Colorado Biolabs, Inc. to Jurupa Valley,” County Supervisor Karen Spiegel said in a statement. “Their decision to establish a presence here is a testament to our county’s dedication to innovation and economic growth. This move promises significant local benefits, including job creation and community development, and reflects Colorado Biolabs’ commitment to progress and our county’s supportive environment for business and technological advancements. We eagerly anticipate their investment’s positive impact on our community’s future.”

Officials noted that Jurupa Valley, located in northwestern Riverside County, “has an impressive academic landscape with the regional presence of the University of California, Riverside, a prestigious R1 research university.” The university’s medical school is among the top 100 in the United States, which bolsters the county’s standing in the fields of health care and scientific research.

Officials hope this collaborative environment will enable synergized efforts between academic research and progress with Colorado Biolabs’ drug development.

“Riverside County and the City of Jurupa Valley have been tremendous allies for our company and are a big reason for motivating our company’s expansion into the area,” Colorado Biolabs President and CEO Adam Kashenber said in a statement. “We appreciate both of their efforts in supporting Colorado Biolabs’ rapid growth. Together, we believe this is only the beginning of a new journey that will create jobs for the local economy. We’re very excited to be joining the community.”

Colorado Biolabs has a history since 1997 of addressing health challenges and has been at the forefront of tackling iron deficiency, according to the county. The company’s introduction of Heme Iron Polypeptide, or HIP, in the U.S. “has been a game-changer in the treatment landscape, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and patient well-being.”

Riverside County offers burgeoning hubs for the genomics, health technology and medical tech sectors, local officials said.

“This alignment positions Colorado Biolabs strategically, providing opportunities for collaboration and growth within these thriving industries,” according to the county’s announcement. “The region’s commitment to cutting-edge research and development aligns seamlessly with Colorado Biolabs’ mission to deliver high-quality products and personalized services.”

Officials characterized the company’s expansion into Riverside County as both a strategic business move as well as a considerable economic opportunity for the region. In addition to the more than 20 local jobs Colorado Biolabs’ move to Jurupa Valley will create, county officials expected the expansion to contribute significantly to the local economy.

“The pharmaceutical industry plays a pivotal role in improving life expectancy and quality of life globally,” according to the county. “In the U.S. alone, it supports millions of jobs across various skill levels, emphasizing its impact on economic development. Colorado Biolabs, known for its commitment to research and development, is well-positioned to contribute to Riverside County’s economic growth while maintaining its legacy of delivering groundbreaking treatments.”

More information about Colorado Biolabs and its work in iron deficiency is available at www.proferrin.com.

Information on economic opportunities and resources in Riverside County is at www.RivCoED.org, or via BizInfo@RivCo.org and 951-955-8916.