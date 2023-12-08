Los Angeles County to receive $3.9M for mental health services

Los Angeles is one of five counties that will benefit from more than $11 million in allocations from the state to help provide crisis services for children and youth, State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced Friday.

As part of the fifth round of funding from the Investment in Mental Health Wellness Grant Program for Children and Youth, L.A. County will receive about $3.9 million for its crisis stabilization program. The Investment in Mental Health Wellness Act of 2013 was expanded in 2016 to establish the CY Grant Program.

“Counties and local services agencies are on the front lines of the mental health crisis in California communities,” Ma said in a statement. “These grants enable critical resources and personnel to help our most vulnerable citizens — children and youth. I commend the CHFFA (California Health Facilities Financing Authority) team for quickly distributing these funds to the most qualified applicants.”

The CY Grant Program is administered by the CHFFA and aims to address and enhance a continuum of crisis services for children and youth aged 21 and under — with a focus on supporting Mobile Crisis Support Teams, Crisis Stabilization Units and Crisis Residential Treatment beds.

Ma also serves as the chair of CHFFA.

The allocation awards complete the fifth and final funding round of allocations and includes Humboldt, Kern, Los Angeles, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties. More than $10.8 million was allocated to capital projects and nearly $200,000 for personnel funding.

According to Ma’s office, the approved projects will expand mental health crisis services and develop or expand three CRT facilities, four CSU facilities, and four MCSTs.

In total, 23 CY Grant Program awards were made and are expanding and providing much needed mental health services to the vulnerable children and youth of California communities, with $39 million allocated for capital projects and $4 million for personnel funding.

CHFFA works closely with grant awardees to ensure projects are on track and funding is fully utilized.