fbpx Los Angeles County to receive $3.9M for mental health services
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Los Angeles County to receive $3.9M for mental health services

Los Angeles County to receive $3.9M for mental health services

LA County Dec 08, 2023

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

by
share with

Los Angeles is one of five counties that will benefit from more than $11 million in allocations from the state to help provide crisis services for children and youth, State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced Friday.

As part of the fifth round of funding from the Investment in Mental Health Wellness Grant Program for Children and Youth, L.A. County will receive about $3.9 million for its crisis stabilization program. The Investment in Mental Health Wellness Act of 2013 was expanded in 2016 to establish the CY Grant Program.

“Counties and local services agencies are on the front lines of the mental health crisis in California communities,” Ma said in a statement. “These grants enable critical resources and personnel to help our most vulnerable citizens — children and youth. I commend the CHFFA (California Health Facilities Financing Authority) team for quickly distributing these funds to the most qualified applicants.”

The CY Grant Program is administered by the CHFFA and aims to address and enhance a continuum of crisis services for children and youth aged 21 and under — with a focus on supporting Mobile Crisis Support Teams, Crisis Stabilization Units and Crisis Residential Treatment beds.

Ma also serves as the chair of CHFFA.

The allocation awards complete the fifth and final funding round of allocations and includes Humboldt, Kern, Los Angeles, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties. More than $10.8 million was allocated to capital projects and nearly $200,000 for personnel funding.

According to Ma’s office, the approved projects will expand mental health crisis services and develop or expand three CRT facilities, four CSU facilities, and four MCSTs.

In total, 23 CY Grant Program awards were made and are expanding and providing much needed mental health services to the vulnerable children and youth of California communities, with $39 million allocated for capital projects and $4 million for personnel funding.

CHFFA works closely with grant awardees to ensure projects are on track and funding is fully utilized.

More from LA County

Business Dec 08, 2023
share with
Unionized North Hollywood strippers go on strike by
LA County Dec 08, 2023
share with
LA County receives $8M in state funding for Southeast LA Cultural Center by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
LA County: 49ers fan assaulted at SoFi tried entering without ticket by
Health Dec 06, 2023
share with
CARE Court program opens in California’s largest county by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
Redondo Union High School closes Wednesday after 2 gun arrests by
Environment Dec 05, 2023
share with
LA County adopts plan to reduce reliance on imported water by
More
Skip to content