12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita
A 2-year-old bay colt who had yet to run a race has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, state horse racing officials confirmed Tuesday.
Captain Maverick was injured Sunday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He had a scheduled workout that day at the Arcadia track.
He is the 12th horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year.
Another eight racehorses have died at Santa Anita from “other” causes, according to the CHRB. Those deaths include Bellstreet Bridie, a 4-year- old filly with 14 career races and four first-place finishes who also died Sunday, and Big Update, a 3-year-old filly with three career races who died Thursday.
Santa Anita is gearing up to host the Breeder’s Cup on Nov. 3-4, one of the sport’s biggest events.