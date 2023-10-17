fbpx 12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita
12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita

12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita

San Gabriel Valley Oct 17, 2023

Horses on the track at Santa Anita Park. | Photo Joshua Smelser CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED

A 2-year-old bay colt who had yet to run a race has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, state horse racing officials confirmed Tuesday.

Captain Maverick was injured Sunday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He had a scheduled workout that day at the Arcadia track.

He is the 12th horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year.

Another eight racehorses have died at Santa Anita from “other” causes, according to the CHRB. Those deaths include Bellstreet Bridie, a 4-year- old filly with 14 career races and four first-place finishes who also died Sunday, and Big Update, a 3-year-old filly with three career races who died Thursday.

Santa Anita is gearing up to host the Breeder’s Cup on Nov. 3-4, one of the sport’s biggest events.

Skip to content