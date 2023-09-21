Twoheys to celebrate 80th anniversary as family-owned local landmark

| Courtesy photo

Twohey’s Restaurant, a staple of the San Gabriel Valley dining scene, is proud to announce its 80th anniversary as a family-owned local landmark. Since its founding in 1943, Twoheys has proudly been serving the community with its signature dishes and fountain specialties, and creating memorable experiences for generations of customers.

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Twoheys is hosting a series of special events in September. Throughout the whole month, specialty handcrafted cocktails were created to commemorate the last 80 years, including “The Nifty Fifty,” “Rockin 80’s” and “The Celebration.”

From Sept. 20-24, both adults and kids alike can enjoy a .80 cent mini sundae with the purchase of an entrée. To kick off the 5-day event, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., there will be live music by Woodie and the Longboards and a display of antique cars hosted by Trompers of Eagle Rock Car Club. On Sunday, Sept. 24, there will be a Family Night from 5 to 7 p.m. with fun activities for the entire family.

These celebrations symbolize the restaurant’s deep roots in the community, its commitment to continuing to serve, and connecting with its customers for generations to come.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 80 years in business,” said owner Tanya Christos. “It’s truly an honor to be a part of this community. We wish to thank our loyal customers for making it possible for us to keep our doors open all these years.”

The well-known eatery has added an updated twist on the American diner experience with alfresco dining, a Happy Hour menu, and a full bar with hand-crafted specialty cocktails. Classic American fare, from the original menu and current favorites, features soups/salads, sandwiches/clubs/melts, traditional specialties, classic burgers, onion rings, daily specials and a full breakfast menu served until 3 PM each day. Vegetarian and vegan selections are also available.

Twoheys expanded retail shoppe sells it’s signature bittersweet, milk and caramel toppings, Jones Coffee Roasters Twoheys Blend coffee, and a selection of logo apparel and merchandise.

Twoheys is open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Twoheys boasts a total seating capacity of 199 with patio dining that can accommodate 90 diners and an indoor private dining room that will seat up to 25 guests. The family-favorite restaurant also has its own soda fountain which serves up Twohey’s signature bittersweet, milk, chocolate, and caramel sundaes along with shakes, malts and many other specialty, house-made desserts.

In addition, Twohey’s Restaurant offers customers their Food Truck and off-site catering services to bring Twoheys’ celebrated food and hospitality to your home or office.