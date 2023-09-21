fbpx Imperial Irrigation District lowers discount age for financial aid
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Imperial Irrigation District lowers discount age for financial aid

Imperial Irrigation District lowers discount age for financial aid

Riverside County Sep 21, 2023
The table shows income limits for the IID's Residential Energy Assistance Program applicants age 60 or older. | Image courtesy of the Imperial Irrigation District
by
share with

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday lowered the senior discount age from 62 to 60 years old for its Residential Energy Assistance Program.

The board action gives income-qualified customers who are over 60 years old a 30% discount on their electric bills. For qualified customers under the age of 60, the same program can allow them to receive a 20% discount.

REAP customers who face disconnection can also receive $400 a year in financial assistance through the IID’s Emergency Energy Assistance Program, IID officials said. Reduced electric rates are also provided through the IID’s Medical Equipment Assistance Program to REAP customers who need electricity for their medical equipment.

“Our commitment has always been to the well-being of our customers,” Board President Alex Cardenas said in a statement. “Recognizing the financial hardships many face, we’ve taken measures to extend our reach and support. Now, even more residents will find relief in their electric bills through our comprehensive assistance programs. This Board’s united action today speaks volumes and our message is clear: We’re here for you.”

Officials said the modification would impact this year’s budget by $12,800.

The IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. According to IID officials, about 12,000 of its 160,000 metered accounts are enrolled in the REAP program.

Customers can get an application for the program at www.iid.com or at any IID Customer Service Center.

More from Riverside County

Crime Sep 21, 2023
share with
Riverside deputy charged for alleged sex extortion; another posts bail after drug arrest by
Environment Sep 20, 2023
share with
AQMD: Over half of SoCal warehouses violating clean-air rule by
Crime Sep 19, 2023
share with
Riverside County to launch state mental health program by
Environment Sep 19, 2023
share with
Riverside County residents with $10K+ storm damage can file for tax relief by and
Crime Sep 18, 2023
share with
Riverside deputy nabbed for allegedly transporting narcotics by
Crime Sep 18, 2023
share with
Sheriff’s deputy accused of extorting female inmates in Banning by
More
Skip to content