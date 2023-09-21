Imperial Irrigation District lowers discount age for financial aid

The table shows income limits for the IID's Residential Energy Assistance Program applicants age 60 or older. | Image courtesy of the Imperial Irrigation District

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday lowered the senior discount age from 62 to 60 years old for its Residential Energy Assistance Program.

The board action gives income-qualified customers who are over 60 years old a 30% discount on their electric bills. For qualified customers under the age of 60, the same program can allow them to receive a 20% discount.

REAP customers who face disconnection can also receive $400 a year in financial assistance through the IID’s Emergency Energy Assistance Program, IID officials said. Reduced electric rates are also provided through the IID’s Medical Equipment Assistance Program to REAP customers who need electricity for their medical equipment.

“Our commitment has always been to the well-being of our customers,” Board President Alex Cardenas said in a statement. “Recognizing the financial hardships many face, we’ve taken measures to extend our reach and support. Now, even more residents will find relief in their electric bills through our comprehensive assistance programs. This Board’s united action today speaks volumes and our message is clear: We’re here for you.”

Officials said the modification would impact this year’s budget by $12,800.

The IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. According to IID officials, about 12,000 of its 160,000 metered accounts are enrolled in the REAP program.

Customers can get an application for the program at www.iid.com or at any IID Customer Service Center.