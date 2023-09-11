Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack
A 2-year-old filly died after a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said Monday.
“The 2-year-old quarter-horse filly Thundering Eagle was injured while galloping out after the eighth race at Los Alamitos on Sunday, requiring euthanasia,” California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.
Thundering Eagle had four career races, all at Los Alamitos.
She is the 10th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.