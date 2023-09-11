fbpx Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack
Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack

Orange County Sep 11, 2023
Los Alamitos Race Course. | Photo courtesy of Montanabw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A 2-year-old filly died after a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said Monday.

“The 2-year-old quarter-horse filly Thundering Eagle was injured while galloping out after the eighth race at Los Alamitos on Sunday, requiring euthanasia,” California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.

Thundering Eagle had four career races, all at Los Alamitos.

She is the 10th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.

