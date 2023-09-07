Riverside-San Bernardino food bank joins Hunger Action Month campaign

| Photo courtesy of Feeding America

September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino will join food banks nationwide to raise awareness about the issue of hunger and inspire public action “through donating, volunteering or advocating,” the organization announced.

Hunger Action Month focuses attention on food’s impact on people’s lives and explores how a meal accomplishes more than just physical nourishment.

“When people are fed, futures are nourished, and individuals go from just living to truly thriving,” according to FARSB.

This is the 16th year Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. Feeding America describes itself as “the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including FARSB and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.”

With more people involved in the anti-hunger movement, FARSB believes the power of that collective will is the key to making sure that every community is equipped to address food insecurity.

“Food has a tremendous impact on people’s lives. We have all experienced firsthand how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement. “Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger.”

During September, FARSB is urging people throughout the Inland Empire to participate in several activities that are forms of speaking up about ways to end hunger:

Join the “Pass the Plate” Challenge. Get 15 friends to donate $15 to FARSB by Hunger Action Day on Sept. 15.

Sign up to volunteer in the FARSB warehouse, and ask friends, family and co-workers to join you.

Wear orange on Hunger Action Day.

Contact members of Congress “and tell them that food nourishes the future,” according to FARSB, which notes that templates for writing to one’s congressional representative are available on organization’s website.

“In times of high food costs, let Hunger Action Month spark your compassion,” Carolyn Solar, CEO of FARSB, said in a statement. “Even the smallest actions, done collectively, can make a big difference, so let’s unite and help our neighbors who need it most.”

More information about anti-hunger efforts is available at www.FeedingIE.org/HungerAction.