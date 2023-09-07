Special counsel seeks indictment of Hunter Biden before Sept. 29 deadline

Hunter and Ashley Biden, children of President Joe Biden, attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Special Counsel David Weiss is seeking an indictment against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, from a grand jury before the 29th of September. This comes after a failed probable plea deal over tax and firearm charges between the government and Hunter Biden’s attorneys. The plea deal could have allowed Biden to dodge incarceration but was blocked by a federal judge, according to CBS News.

According to the Speedy Trial Act, the government has to obtain the return of an indictment from a grand jury by September 29, 2023, at the earliest. Weiss expressed the government’s intention of receiving the indictment return prior to this date in a statement.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys asserted, in a court filing that occurred this past Wednesday, that Biden has complied with the firearms diversion agreement’s demands. This agreement required him to abstain from any illegal substances and any further criminal activities to have his gun charge dismissed. “We believe the signed and filed diversion agreement remains valid and prevents any additional charges from being filed against Mr. Biden, who has been abiding by the terms of release under that agreement for the last several weeks, including regular visits by the probation office,” said Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney.

David Weiss was raised to the status of Special Counsel last month and cited the Speedy Trial Act as the reason for the impending timeline. This was in response to a federal judge’s question about the firearms case’s status following the plea deal’s breakdown in July.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the three charges and his legal team allegedly warned the prosecutors that President Joe Biden would be called to testify in his son’s defense if charges were to be pressed. The case involving President Biden’s son is expected to go to trial in either California or Washington, D.C.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer warned on Wednesday that if Hunter Biden is indicted on firearm charges, it would be one of the lesser crimes the first son has been involved in. It would also indicate that Special Counsel David Weiss may be attempting to “sneak something through.” Speaking on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show”, Comer, a Kentucky Republican, referred to Weiss’ abortive negotiation of a plea deal with Biden’s attorneys, which would have saved Hunter Biden from jail time as a reason to view any future indictment skeptically.

Comer stated, “They already tried to sneak something through once. We need to make sure that they don’t do it again.” Regarding Hunter’s forthcoming indictment which was hinted at in a filing by the Justice Department in a Delaware court, he said, “Yeah, I think everybody in America needs to be watching this closely.”

Additionally, Comer asserts that the possible felony gun charges are “the least of all the crimes that Hunter Biden has committed”, indicating a slew of other allegations against the first son. Weiss, named Special Counsel in the case by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has provoked the ire of Comer and several other Republican lawmakers. This is in light of whistleblower claims from the IRS that an investigation coverup has occurred under the Biden administration’s watch.