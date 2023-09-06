fbpx Authorities seek public's help finding US Capitol riot suspect
Home / News / Politics / Authorities seek public’s help finding US Capitol riot suspect

Authorities seek public’s help finding US Capitol riot suspect

Politics Sep 06, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the FBI
by
share with

Federal authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 49-year-old man with ties to Southern California who is suspected of taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Paul Belosic, who also goes by the name Jeff Thomas Redding, is also believed to have ties to Mexico and Southern Europe, according to the FBI.

He allegedly forced his way with other rioters into the U.S. Capitol through the Lower West Terrace tunnel. FBI officials said he was at the front line of rioters making their way into the Capitol, then vandalized a congressional office once inside.

Belosic was described as 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was charged in November 2021 in federal court with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, along with aiding and abetting, tampering with documents or proceedings, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, theft of government property, destruction of government property and trespassing.

Anyone with any information regarding Belosic’s whereabouts was urged to contact 310-477-6565.

