fbpx United Airlines briefly grounds flights nationwide due to computer issue
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Travel / United Airlines briefly grounds flights nationwide due to computer issue

United Airlines briefly grounds flights nationwide due to computer issue

Travel Sep 05, 2023

Photo by H. Kamran on Unsplash

by
share with

United Airlines briefly halted all of its departures from the Southland and across the country Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” but while flights resumed after about 30 minutes, the pause could lead to lingering delays throughout the day.

The nationwide “ground stop” was issued at the airline’s request around 10:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The stop means all departing flights were held on the ground pending the resolution of the issue.

United Airlines posted on social media that it was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue” that prompted a pause to all departing flights. Flights that were already in the air continued normally.

The ground stop was lifted about a half-hour later.

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed,” the airline posted around 11 a.m. “We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

It was unclear exactly how many flights were impacted locally and nationally. Although brief, the pause in departures was likely to impact flight schedules for much of the day.

More from Travel

Van Nuys Airport
San Fernando Valley Aug 31, 2023
share with
NTSB: Pilot reported power loss in Van Nuys fatal plane crash by
Riverside County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Palm Springs International Airport begins 2 construction projects by
Los Angeles Aug 30, 2023
share with
Bass appoints Pasadena transportation director to head LADOT by
Top Posts Aug 29, 2023
share with
The busiest travel times in SoCal for Labor Day, top destinations by
LA County Aug 29, 2023
share with
Metro ridership continues to grow partly due to new A, E Lines by
Top Posts Aug 22, 2023
share with
4 amazing Labor Day weekend getaway plans by
More
Skip to content