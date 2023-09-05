Riverside County agencies report flood damage in Coachella Valley
Personnel from the Riverside County Emergency Management Department deployed to Mecca and other eastern Coachella Valley communities Saturday to conduct assessments of damage from recent flash floods and coordinate with county departments and other agencies to start on road repairs.
The Coachella Valley area was subject to a flood watch Friday afternoon and early evening, according to Riverside County officials. The valley’s southeastern section received as much as nearly 3 inches of rain.
As flood waters in some areas subsided, officials were able to see the resulting damage to several roadways and exit ramps that were completely washed away.
The Riverside County Transportation Department reported a list of road closures for roads affected by flood conditions in the eastern Coachella Valley:
- Hammond Road in Mecca, from Grant Street to Avenue 68;
- 72nd Avenue in North Shore, westbound to Sea View Drive;
- Fillmore Street in Thermal, from Avenue 52 to Avenue 54;
- Pierce Street in Oasis, from Avenue 66 to Harrison Street;
- Harrison Street in Oasis, from Avenue 70 to Avenue 81; and
- Johnson Street in Oasis, from Avenue 81 to Avenue 82.
The Emergency Management Department is coordinating with the Riverside County Fire Department, the Caltrans, the County Transportation Department, the Coachella Valley Water District and the Imperial Irrigation District to deal with known and reported damage and respond to safety concerns, officials said.
“The eastern Coachella Valley was hit hard by the flash flooding and the images of the roads being flooded and parts of roads missing are devastating considering what recently just happened with Hurricane Hilary,” Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. “We are working to quickly address these impacts on our communities which have long needed more and better infrastructure. I want to thank our first responders for being out yesterday to keep our communities safe during the storms.”
Officials urged motorists “to use extreme caution on roadways. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways and avoid flooded areas. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”
Perez’s 4th District covers eastern Riverside County, from Whitewater, stretching across the entire Coachella Valley south to the Salton Sea, up Highway 74 to Idyllwild and the mountain communities, and heading east of the Coachella Valley to Blythe and the Colorado River.