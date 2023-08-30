Firefighters contain blaze at downtown LA textile business

Firefighters battled flames that burned through the roof of a textile business in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, ultimately containing the blaze to the unit of origin.
The fire was reported at about 5:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which dispatched about 120 firefighters to the scene.
The flames burned through the roof of the two-story building, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles and putting firefighters into a “defensive mode,” the LAFD said.
“As firefighters continue to battle in defensive mode, from the exterior only, with master streams, ladder pipes, portable monitors, and large-diameter hand lines, the building is beginning to show signs of compromise, as walls begin to buckle,” the LAFD said shortly after 7 a.m.
The firefighters remained outside the building, and prevented the flames from spreading in the building, which shares walls on either side with other businesses, the LAFD reported.
“Firefighters have successfully protected the occupancies on either side, containing the blaze to the unit-of-origin,” the LAFD reported at about 9:30 a.m. “The heavy load of textiles — clothes/fabrics — still contain deep seated hot spots, which will flare up as the debris is pulled apart within the building, which sustained a roof collapse and walls buckling.
“This will be an extended operation that will rely heavily on LAFD heavy equipment operators to strategically disassemble the rubble, while hose lines are standing by,” the LAFD added.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.