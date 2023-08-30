fbpx Study: Older women who maintain weight more likely to live to 90
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Study: Older women who maintain weight more likely to live to 90

Study: Older women who maintain weight more likely to live to 90

Health Aug 30, 2023

Photo by PoloX Hernandez on Unsplash

by
share with

Reaching the age of 90 or older, was more likely for women who maintained their body weight after age 60, according to a multi-institutional study led by UC San Diego researchers published Tuesday.

The likelihood of Reaching 90, 95 or 100 — known as exceptional longevity — was increased by 1.2 to 2 times by older women who maintain a stable weight compared to those who lost 5% of their bodyweight or more, according to the study.

The report was published in Tuesday’s online issue of the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, which “investigated the associations of weight changes later in life with exceptional longevity” among 54,437 women who enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative described as a prospective study investigating causes of chronic diseases among postmenopausal women.

Throughout the follow up period, 30,647, or 56% of the participants, survived to the age of 90 or beyond, the study showed.

“It is very common for older women in the United States to experience overweight or obesity with a body mass index range of 25 to 35. Our findings support stable weight as a goal for longevity in older women,” said first author Aladdin H. Shadyab, associate professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UCSD.

“If aging women find themselves losing weight when they are not trying to lose weight, this could be a warning sign of ill health and a predictor of decreased longevity,” he said.

According to the study, women who lost at least 5% weight were less likely to achieve longevity compared to those who achieved stable weight. For example, women who unintentionally lost weight were 51% less likely to survive to the age of 90. On the other hand, gaining 5% or more weight, compared to stable weight, was not associated with exceptional longevity.

The findings “suggest that general recommendations for weight loss in older women may not help them live longer,” the authors wrote. Nevertheless, the authors caution that women should heed medical advice if moderate weight loss is recommended to improve their health or quality of life.

More from Health

Health Aug 29, 2023
share with
Orange County woman tests positive for West Nile virus by
Health Aug 22, 2023
share with
Why doctors spend millions on fees that could be spent on providing care by
Health Aug 22, 2023
share with
Boyle Heights hospital evacuated due to power outage by
Health Aug 19, 2023
share with
West Nile infects 2 in Riverside County; spraying set for Hemet by
Health Aug 14, 2023
share with
Officials warn of possible hepatitis A exposure at Lancaster restaurant by
Health Aug 11, 2023
share with
UC San Diego scientists develop bacteria which can detect tumor DNA by
More
Skip to content