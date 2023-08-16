Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Aug. 18-24

Tret Fure. | Photo courtesy ofWill Geer Theatricum Botanicum

From haunted tours to cultural celebrations, this curated calendar unveils the heart of SoCal’s cultural scene.

Aug. 18

Summer Street Fest

Smith Park | 6016 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660 | Aug. 18 | pico-rivera.org

Las Chikas and Vilma Diaz y La Sonora will entertain the crowd with salsa and cumbia as the beer garden, food trucks and other activities return.

Odd Nights At The Autry

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 18 | theautry.org

Odd Nights are back! Pack some blankets and chairs and a big appetite. The Odd Market will feature 18 food trucks, two emerging bands, inflatables, a full bar, more than 70 crafters, and possibly exclusive gallery access. Pets are welcome.

KCon LA

LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Aug. 18-20 | kconusa.com

Celebrate Korena pop culture and music with special guests, artists and vendors selling merch.

fangs!

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Aug. 18-Sept. 4 | eventbrite.com

Vampires have taken over Heritage Square Museum and you are joining the action in this immersive experience that may see you separated from your group as you explore haunted houses, an abandoned church and wonderful performers. Be sure to read the warnings as the play deals with sensitive content.

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA

The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 18 | musiccenter.org

Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn, you’ll spend a delightful evening dancing under the stars. This week, Blue13 Dance Company will show the crowd step-by-step basics to dancing like you’re in a Bollywood film. If all that dancing leaves you feeling parched, wine, cocktails and other beverages will be available on site.

Voices Of Unity: The ROK-U.S. Alliance For The Future

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 18 | lamasterchorale.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale will be joined by Busan Metropolitan Chorus in this free concert celebrating the partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. The program will include folk and contemporary Korean songs, and music for Los Angeles Master Chorale’s Artists-in-Residence.

Los Angeles Magazine Whiskey Festival 2023

The Bloc – DTLA | 700 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Aug. 18 | eventbrite.ie

Sip the best whiskeys, earn new cocktail recipes, savor fine hors d’oeuvre, meet distillers, and enjoy music.

Pasadena Walking Tours: Haunted Pasadena

Performer Statue outside of the Stand | 36 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Aug. 18 | pasadenawalkingtours.com

Behind its polished facade, Pasadena is home to a sordid history of phantoms, mysteries and dirty dealings.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Aug. 18-20 | levittlosangeles.org

Friday kicks off with The Paranoias & Friends playing Latin ska rock. AAX Fest arrives on Saturday with contemporary pan-Asian artists. Sunday concludes with Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles performing Guatemalan rock, folkloric and Mayan dance.

818 Night Market

Hand-Brewed Beer | 9771 Variel Ave., Chatsworth, CA 913122 | Aug. 18 | instagram.com/p/Cv5PHtgvRXm/

Celebrate 818 Day by supporting small businesses, and enjoying great drinks and food.

Disney’s ‘Cinderella’ Fan Screening

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 18 | elcapitantheatre.com

Before each screening of “Cinderella,” make memories at a special ice cream social and then see the Disney classic short “Trailer Horn,” plus Cinderella live on stage. Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Cinderella. Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Cinderella Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, beverage, and event credential.

“Cinderella.” | Photo Credits: © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Aug. 19

Nisei Week Plaza Festival

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center | 244 San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 19-20 | niseiweek.org

Nisei Week festivities conclude with a celebration of Japanese cultural food and entertainment; cultural exhibits such as bonsai, calligraphy, Ikebana, and more; a showcase of Japanese drum (taiko) groups from across Southern California; and public street dancing and closing ceremony.

‘The Parent Trap’

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 19 | streetfoodcinema.com

Relive the hijinks of Annie and Hallie in this superior iteration of “The Parent Trap.” Porkboii will perform before the film. Featured food trucks will include La La Lasagna, MexiBachi, Monty’s Good Burger, Nibble Night, Seoulmates, and The Twist Churro.

Our Peoples Festival

Buzzfeed | 1140 N. Citrus Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Aug. 19 | eventbrite.com

Immerse yourself in a blend of art, tech, music, food and be ready to eat, drink, bid on art for charity, dance, and have the best night!

Summer Nights

KCRW HQ | 1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404 | Aug. 19 | events.kcrw.co

Join Ozomatli and KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole and Nassir Nassirzadeh for a party full of dancing, drinks, food and tunes.

Downtown Decades ’90s Costume Party

28 WEST | 28 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801 | Aug. 19 | downtownalhambra.com

Celebrate the best decade of the 20th century with this costume party featuring music, trivia games, swag bags, drinks, food and an after party.

Jazz To The Max

Private garden in Pasadena | Aug. 19 | eventbrite.com

Over 45 stellar West Coast jazz musicians will donate their time and talents for a day-long summer jazz fest “Jazz to the Max” to raise much need funds for the family of beloved colleague and L.A. jazz-scene influencer, phenom vibraphonist, composer, arranger and educator, Nick Mancini. Nick and his family are going through a period of unrelenting stress and financial hardship in the wake of their newborn son’s (Max) diagnosis of a severe heart defect, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). The day-long jazz festival will include a silent-auction, along with food and beverages for sale. There will be 16 jazz combos presented throughout the day – two every hour. Tickets may be purchased for $40 per two hours: 11 a.m. -1 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 3-5 p.m., 5-7 p.m., or a full-day pass with unlimited in-and-out entry may be purchased for $100.

‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’

Pan Pacific Park | 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Aug. 19 | streetfoodcinema.com

Enjoy this free outdoor, fan screening of “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” before its release. The film stars Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Zaara Kuttemperoor and Luis Guzmán. There will be food trucks, photo opportunities and activities inspired by the film.

Cine Malibu: ‘Karate Kid’

Malibu Bluffs Park | 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA | Aug. 19 | MalibuCity.org/CineMalibu

Arrive early to grab a bite to eat from D’Amore’s Pizza Truck, Apollo’s Expresso or Shave Ice and enter the giveaway.

‘Elephant Shavings’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Aug. 19-Oct. 1 | odysseytheatre.com

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality. “It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” says Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Denise Blasor and Diana Cignoni in “Elephant Shavings.” | Photo by Severine Larue

Taco Fest

Downtown Lake Elsinore| Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 | Aug. 19 | lake-elsinore.org

Experience a wide array of delectable tacos from a variety of vendors, wander through merchandise stalls, and grab refreshing beverages.

Aug. 20

Dances Of Peru 25 Years Anniversary

Downey Theatre | 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241 | Aug. 20 | eventbrite.com

Dances of Peru, the Los Angeles-based troupe preserving the ancestral dances of the Peruvian region, will be joined by a professional ensemble of Los Angeles musicians in this cultural celebration.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Trivia Night

Glendora Public Market | 905 E. Arrow Hwy, Glendora, CA 91740 | Aug. 20 | instagram.com/p/CvxJ104rCb6/

Do you know Westerosi history as well as the Three-Eyed Raven? Well, it’s time to test that out at this special edition of trivia night at the Glendora Public Market. Winners will get a cash prize.

CicLAvia—Koreatown Meets Hollywood Presented By Metro

Koreatown to Hollywood | Aug. 20 | ciclavia.org

Jog, ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, skip or dance your way from Koreatown to Hollywood as the streets open up for pedestrians. Check out

Rose City Anifest

Rosemead Community Center | 3936 N. Muscatel Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770 | Aug. 20 | 626comicexpo.com

The free event will feature surprise guests, a gaming room, maid cafe, artists, vendors, food, itasha and more.

KCRW Summer Nights

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes | 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 20 | events.kcrw.com

TropiFunk band Jungle Fire will be joined by KCRW DJ José Galvan for a night of festivities featuring food, beer garden, and after hours museum access to “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Exhibit.”

Aug. 21

Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament

Chester Washington Golf Course | 1818 Charlie Sifford Way, Los Angeles, CA 90047 | Aug. 21 | biddymason.com

The golf tournament will raise funds to provide current and former foster youth with critical life skills. Entertainment will be provided by producer-songwriter-performer Richard “88 Fingers” Turner Jr., organist, choir director, and musical director for smooth jazz sensation saxophonist Eric Darius. Award-winning radio personality Pat Prescott, former host on 94.7 The Wave and current host of popular jazz station “Favorite Things with Pat Prescott” will serve as MC. Charles Sifford Jr., son of World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Sifford, will also be in attendance for a special tribute to his legendary father, the first Black golfer to play on the PGA tour.

Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament 2023 volunteers. | Photo courtesy of BMCF

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Aug. 21 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Aug. 22

‘America’s Got Talent’

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Aug. 22-Sept. 20 | on-camera-audiences.com

Be part of the television audience of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.

A Conversation With Idina Menzel

Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Aug. 22 | universe.com

In celebration of her newest project, “Drama Queen,” Idina Menzel discusses the process of making this new album and her career, which includes a Tony Award-winning run as Elphaba in “Wicked” and voicing Queen Elsa in “Frozen.”

Aug. 23

‘Sing OUT!’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., CA 9029 | Aug. 23 | theatricum.com

Enjoy an evening of music and social justice featuring singer/songwriter Tret Fure; singer/songwriter, lecturer and humorist Peter Alsop; and American folk music and activist duo Emma’s Revolution. All profits from donations and ticket sales will go to support Human Rights Campaign, a non-profit organization at the forefront of the fight to end discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people.

Peter Alsop. | Photo by Tony Schwartz

Jon Batiste

The Fonda Theatre | 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 23 | fondatheatre.com

Best known as the bandleader and musical director on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jon Batiste spread hope and optimism through his jazz compositions.

Aug. 24

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’

Long Beach City College – PCC Campus | 1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90806 | Aug. 24 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

Downtown Street Market

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Aug. 24 | baldwinpark.com

The popular Downtown Street market returns with its series of musical acts, food vendors, produce farmers, artisans, local merchants and beer garden. ZZ Tush will take over the South Stage with a tribute to ZZ Top. Over on the North Stage, Vilma Diaz y La Sonora will get you dancing to cumbia.

Sizzling Summer Nights

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 24 | theautry.org

Every year the Autry hosts a series of outdoor performances by salsa and Latin fusion musicians, free dance lessons with an instructor, access to the museum, a dance floor for kids, tacos, margaritas and refreshments. Vibroso “Salsa With Vibes” continues the festivities this week.

Special Engagement Of Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 24 | elcapitantheatre.com

The limited engagement is on Thursday at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

“Beauty and the Beast.” | Photo Credit: ©2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Sunset Concerts: Antibalas

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Aug. 24 | skirball.org

Closing out this season’s Sunset Concerts, Brooklyn Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas will be joined by DJ Linafornia.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | Aug. 24 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Aug. 24 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Through Aug. 20 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

‘A Bella Incarceration’

Echo Theater Company | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 22 | echotheatercompany.com

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Much Ado About Pooh’

Media Park | 9070 W. Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Aug. 27 | theactorsgang.com

The Actors’ Gang gift to area families are free performances of a new production – “Much Ado About Pooh,” a 45 minute mash-up playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 5-27 at 11 a.m. A prince, Christopher Robin (Don Pedro), his two friends, Pooh and Tigger (Claudio and Benedick), and his disgruntled brother, Eeyore (Don John), decide to visit a lord and his family in the Hundred Acre wood. This lord, Owl (Leonato), has a daughter named Piglet (Hero) and a niece named Rabbit (Beatrice) who forge friendships with these visitors. Their adventures are rife with mistaken conversations – some innocently misinterpreted, some wrongly intended. There is jealousy, trickery and deceit, but just as in both classic tales, the truth comes out in the end, and everyone is better friends for it.

“Toy Story Tempest” in 2019. | Photo courtesy of Actors’ Gang

Tuesday Night Dance: Bachata

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 29 | scfta.org

You don’t need to be an experienced dancer to stop by. Instructor Luis Aragon of Cielo Dance Events will guide attendees through the steps and moves in both English and Spanish.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

‘Venus In Fur’

McCadden Place Theatre | 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. CA. 90038 | Through Sept. 3 | onstage411.com/venusinfur

Set in modern New York City, Thomas Novachek, a beleaguered director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel “Venus in Fur,” until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character’s name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives’ mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced storyline, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in “Venus in Fur” and the question of “who’s on top” always has a different answer. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives. “Venus In Fur” is sexy, clever, vengeful and skillfully twisted.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 10 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Emmy-winner Bradley Whitford (Aug. 9-20) and Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Matthew Cavendish (front) with (L-R) Harry Kershaw, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Bartley Booz, and Henry Lewis in “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo by Jeremy Daniel

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

Mueen Jahan, Rajiv Shah, and Melora Marshall in “A Perfect Ganesh.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.