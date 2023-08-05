fbpx West Covina coach arrested for alleged sex assaults of children
West Covina coach arrested for alleged sex assaults of children

West Covina coach arrested for alleged sex assaults of children

Crime Aug 05, 2023
Jose De Jesus Barraza. | Photo courtesy of the West Covina Police Department/Facebook

A 47-year-old man who worked as a gymnastics coach at West Covina community centers was arrested Friday for alleged lewd acts with children.

Jose De Jesus Barraza was arrested around 10:30 a.m. by the Pacific Southwest U.S. Marshals Taskforce Team in Jurupa Valley on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14, according to the West Covina Police Department.

He was being held in lieu of $900,000 bail, police said.

No specifics about the allegations were released, so it was unclear how many alleged victims are involved and where the alleged offenses occurred.

Police said, however, they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 626-939-8500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

