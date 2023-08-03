Report: Dodgers trade negotiations with Tigers’ Rodriguez ‘ran out of time’

Rodriguez back in 2019 when he played for the Boston Red Sox. | Photo courtesy of KA Sports Photos/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Following an anticipation-filled lead-up to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, several small clubs are making waves in the wild card race, but the Detroit Tigers, despite trailing at 47-59, continue to play an unexpectedly pivotal role in the proceedings.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on July 31, “The Tigers are definitely trading starters Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen.”

This is a tough reality for the Tigers, a struggling franchise that has not tasted the intoxicating victory of playoff games since 2014, condemning them to their seventh consecutive losing season. Although there was fleeting hope that a weaker American League Central could convince the organization to hang tight, a cushion of six-and-a-half games predicts another inevitably somber conclusion to this season.

But all was not lost for the Tigers. The franchise seemed to be banking on seizing two future game-changers from the trade deadline. Their hottest property, Eduardo Rodriguez, is having a banner year and boasts a World Series ring from his Boston Red Sox days. Sporting an impressive 2.95 ERA and abundant exposure to high-pressure games, Rodriguez became an alluring draw for numerous teams, notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies.

Even with three years remaining on his contract with the Tigers, Rodriguez’s potential availability on the free agent market in the upcoming offseason has generated increased buzz. Especially so as his strong performance in the second half marks a contrast from his appearance as the Tigers’ lone representative at mid-season’s AL All-Star Game.

In a twist, a pre-arranged trade with the LA Dodgers was derailed when Rodriquez invoked his no-trade clause. Jeff Passan, a well-known industry insider, confirmed the news. The failure of this trade only intensified the spotlight on the Tigers’ general manager, Scott Harris. Harris had to walk the fine line of negotiating complex trades for the top two pitchers while satisfying the demands of Rodriguez and Lorenzen, and satisfying the Tigers’ need for promising returns.

Despite Detroit’s struggles on the field, Rodriguez seems to be comfortable in Motor City. A deal was structured to transport him to the Dodgers before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but Rodriguez used his no-trade clause covering ten teams, including the Dodgers. Beyond Detroit’s struggles, nixing the Dodgers may seem puzzling considering their commanding NL West lead whereas Detroit is third in the AL Central. It seems Rodriquez places a higher premium on stability and playing close to home.

The whirlwind drama continued after the failed Dodgers deal, with Rodriguez’s agent, Gene Mato explaining that the negotiations with the Dodgers simply “ran out of time.” He went on to elaborate the reason behind the no-trade clause in Rodriguez’s five-year, $77 million contract signed with the Tigers in November 2021. Being traded, Mato explained comes with a heavy burden on athletes’ families. Rodriguez’s refusal to be traded offers a glimpse into the side of professional sports often overlooked by eager fans and commentators — the desire for stability and normalcy. As the dust settles surrounding the trade that never happened, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Detroit as decisions made here continue to shape the 2023 season.