Gun violence: Shooting reports over the last 7 days in LA County

Gun violence again plagued the Los Angeles metropolitan area this past week, as shooting-related incidents resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Man shot after argument in Westlake

A man in his 60s was hospitalized Saturday after he was shot during a verbal confrontation with three assailants in the Westlake neighborhood in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called just after 11:30 p.m. Friday to 1230 W. Seventh Street south of Wilshire Boulevard where they learned that after the argument, the suspects left, but two returned to the scene and shot the victim multiple times, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The suspects ran in an unknown direction.

Two men hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds in South Los Angeles

Two men were shot in South Los Angeles Friday evening and hospitalized.

Officers responded to the intersection of Towne Avenue and East 106th Street around 8:07 p.m. to a report regarding two injured victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 30-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was still conscious before being taken to a hospital, police said.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, police said.

Both victims’ conditions were unknown.

The shooting was under investigation.

There was no description of a suspect.

Authorities ID man killed in Wilmington shooting; investigation continuing

A man who was fatally shot near the Wilmington Recreation Center was identified Friday, and police continued their investigation into his death.

The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. Thursday near Bay View Avenue and D Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jose Quezada, 46, of Carson, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Quezada was killed as he was leaving a Summer Night Lights event at the recreation center, according to police. Two suspects, described only as males wearing dark clothing, were being sought.

“Our victim, who was a cook here, just exited and was here on the street when he was approached by unknown suspects who fired rounds at him,” LAPD Capt. Keith Green told KTLA5. “Our victim was struck by gunfire.”

A motive for the shooting was not known, police said. The Summer Night Lights events operate in more than 40 Los Angeles area parks and recreation centers to promote anti-gang violence and turn them into safe havens for families.

“Last night, a shooting took place at the Wilmington Recreation Center after the Summer Night Lights Program ended and a member of our Wilmington community lost his life,” Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker said in a statement.

“The victim, a volunteer at the event, was helping barbecue for the families attending,” McKosker said. “Summer Night Lights works to build trust and offer fun, positive programming to communities impacted by violence by making the public spaces safe and full of our neighbors. Horrific acts like this attempt to break that safety and community apart but we won’t let it. Please join me in praying for the victim and his family and friends.”

Mayor Bass today issued the following statement after a community member was fatally shot at a Wilmington Park:

“Last night, a dedicated Wilmington community member and someone who has volunteered with Summer Night Lights to uplift his community was killed in a horrific act of violence. This community leader lost his life to the very type of violence he was working so hard to prevent. I join his loved ones in grieving his loss.”

Bass described Quezada as an “active community volunteer, coach, father, husband.”

Bass went on in her statement to say, “This incident is a tragic reminder that we must fight even harder to ensure that our communities have the tools that they need to stop this senseless violence.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Police arrest 22-year-old Man in Redondo Beach shooting

A 22-year-old man suspected of firing shots in a parking lot in Redondo Beach during a fight was arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a parking lot a strip shopping center in the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue near the San Diego (405) Freeway shortly after 5:25 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Jeff Mendence of the Redondo Police Department.

Several adults got into a personal dispute where Winnetka resident Matthew Lucas Garcia, who allegedly retrieved a gun and began firing several shots, Mendence said.

There were no reported injuries, although there were numerous people near where the shots were fired, Mendence said.

Garcia was arrested Wednesday after police executed search warrants. He was booked at the Redondo Beach Police Department jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Mendence said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call RBPD Detective Jonathan Keener at 310-379-2477, ext. 3874, text him at 310-339-2362 or email crimetips@redondo.org.

Six arrested in connection with ‘scenic viewpoint’ killings

Pasadena police are continuing their investigation Thursday following the arrests of five men and one woman that they believe are connected to a double homicide on Monday in Rancho Palos Verdes and another killing on Saturday.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspects, citing the ongoing investigation. Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez said during a Wednesday news conference that the suspects are members of a Los Angeles criminal street gang that carries out robberies of people “parked in scenic turnouts,” noting that the victims were usually “distracted” when the attacks occurred.

According to Gomez, the arrests were primarily connected to three homicides: the Saturday killing of 32-year-old Jessie Munoz, who was fatally shot in a vehicle he was driving that crashed on Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 28.36. Munoz died at the scene.

Pasadena police detectives determined that the Munoz shooting resulted from an apparent robbery attempt.

Gomez told reporters that killing is also believed to be linked to the fatal shootings of a man and a woman who were found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes early Monday.

Deputies sent to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes at 6:50 a.m. Monday found Jorge Ramos, 36, and TaylorRaven Whittaker, 26, fatally shot inside a parked Subaru sedan, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple bullet holes were visible on the car.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery / Homicide Unit coordinated the arrests that involved multiple specialized law enforcement units in an operation that spanned several hours and occurred at several locations throughout Los Angeles County, police said.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, detectives saw a vehicle involved in the Munoz murder in the 7600 block of Woodman Street in Panorama City, initiated a stop and took five men into custody.

Multiple semi-automatic firearms were recovered from the interior portion of the vehicle.

A female suspect was simultaneously taken into custody in the 900 block of West 85thStreet in Los Angeles and a search warrant was executed at multiple locations.

Gomez declined to give specifics about the alleged link between the two cases, saying the sheriff’s department investigation was still ongoing. He said repeatedly, however, that investigators believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Two suspects arrested in killing of Long Beach gas station employee

Two men suspected of killing an employee of a Valero gas station in Long Beach during a confrontation in its parking lot were arrested Wednesday.

Officers went to the 6900 block of Atlantic Avenue, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, at about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult victim in the parking lot of a local business, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement.

“Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Authorities withheld the man’s name, pending notification of his relatives.

“Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim confronted the suspect in the parking lot,” police said. “During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.”

Police said a motive for the shooting was not known.

A witness told ABC7 that he heard at least five gunshots at the gas station. Police were seen searching a Nissan sedan for possible evidence outside the business.

LBPD detectives announced Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m. that 35-year-old Wilmington resident Russell Nieto and 37-year-old Long Beach resident Eloy Lobato Jr were both arrested in connection with Tuesday’s killing.

Both suspects were located in the 4000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, about five miles from the station and near Atlantic Avenue, and were taken into custody, police said.

Lobato was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $2 million.

Nieto was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm and accessory to murder. His bail was set at $35,000.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man killed in South Los Angeles shooting

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in South Los Angeles and Wednesday police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers from the Southeast Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday to San Pedro and West 87th streets where they found the victim in the street with gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to assist the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday identified the victim as Waldemar Lucero.

There was no suspect information.

Report of Reseda knife assault leads to shooting involving LA police

A man who was allegedly wielding a knife and wounded another person during a fight in a Reseda strip mall was fatally shot by police Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife at the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man Wednesday as Meyvic Arreola, 44. His city of residence was not immediately known.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at the scene that responding officers came upon the suspect in the parking lot of the strip mall and initially fired a less-than-lethal round, but it had no effect. Officers then opened fire, killing the suspect.

Hamilton said the knife was recovered at the scene, adding that the confrontation was captured on surveillance video from businesses in the strip mall, as well as officer body-camera footage.

The person who was wounded in a fight with the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the man who died in the shooting was believed to be in his 30s. The victim who was hospitalized was also believed to be about 30 years old, according to the fire department.

No officers were injured.

Man, woman found shot to death in Rancho Palos Verdes

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car in Rancho Palos Verdes were identified Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

Deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive at 6:50 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Upon their arrival they found Jorge Ramos and TaylorRaven Whittaker inside a parked, blue Subaru sedan. Multiple bullet holes were visible on the car.

Police said they did not know a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man critical after Mar Vista shooting; suspect in custody

A man was critically wounded when a verbal argument in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles led to gunfire and the 83-year-old suspect was in custody, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Inglewood Boulevard, according to a desk officer in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

A man believed between 25 and 30 years old argued with an 83-year-old man and the older man produced a handgun and shot the younger man, the officer said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in critical condition, the officer said.

The suspect was taken into custody, he said.

Parolee allegedly wounds man in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Long Beach

A 24-year-old Redondo Beach man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly wounding a man during a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Leon Shillingford was also booked for a parole violation and his bail was set at $1 million, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was driving southbound on Santa Fe Avenue, near Willow Street, on Saturday night when another vehicle drove by and the suspect allegedly fired at the victim’s vehicle after a brief exchange, striking the man in the upper body.

Officers dispatched to the area at about 8 p.m. Saturday located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

“The suspect fled towards an unknown direction prior to officer’s arrival. A short while later, officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, in the area where the shooting occurred,” police said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver.”

Officers arrested Shillingford and took him to the Long Beach city jail for booking.

Man takes himself to hospital with gunshot wound

A man took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound suffered in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Luray Street located evidence that a shooting occurred and were notified that the victim had transported himself to a hospital out of the city, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with an unknown male suspect, which escalated when the suspect shot the victim,” police said. “The suspect fled on foot towards an unknown direction prior to officers’ arrival.”

“Initially, it was believed two other victims were related to the incident, one victim with non-life-threatening injuries and another victim other who succumbed to their injuries,” the police statement continued. “However, detectives determined the other victims were shot in the city of Carson and unrelated to the incident in the 1900 block of Luray Street.”

Man found shot to death in Carson

A man was found shot to death in Carson, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 20100 block of South Harlan Avenue, a few blocks south of Alondra Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

One dead, two wounded in Long Beach shooting

One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Luray Street at Rose Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Gerrit DeJongh.

The surviving victims had stable vital signs at hospitals, DeJongh said.

All of the victims were adults, but he did not disclose their genders.

Detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, DeJongh said.

Girl, 15, wounded in shooting at Northridge party

A 15-year-old girl attending a house party in Northridge was wounded when a shot was fired, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 10:10 p.m. Saturday at 8523 Oak Park Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The girl heard a gunshot and realized she was struck by a bullet, the dispatcher said.

Witnesses saw a male believed between the ages of 16 and 19 fleeing on foot, the dispatcher said.

The girl was hospitalized with stable vital signs, she said.

A news videographer at the scene reported the girl suffered a leg wound and that the gathering was a graduation party attended by more than 80 people.