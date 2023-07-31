fbpx Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Cudahy
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Cudahy

Jul 31, 2023
Sheriff’s detectives searched Sunday for a 66-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Cudahy.

Maria De La Luz Quintana was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Alamo Avenue in Cudahy, a Los Angeles County city between Maywood and South Gate, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Due to her dementia, Quintana’s family is concerned for her well being, sheriff’s officials said.

Quintana is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black-and-white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Quintana’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

