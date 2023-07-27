fbpx More migrants bused from Texas arrive in Los Angeles
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / More migrants bused from Texas arrive in Los Angeles

More migrants bused from Texas arrive in Los Angeles

Politics Jul 27, 2023
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Union Station. | Photos courtesy of Gov Greg Abbott/YouTube; David Wilson/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Another bus of migrants from Texas arrived at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday, the sixth group to arrive since June 14.

According to Mayor Karen Bass’ office, the bus arrived around 8:50 a.m.

“The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,” mayoral spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement. “As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

A representative of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, told KTLA5 that the group included 15 men, eight women and 13 children. The migrants were taken to nearby St. Anthony’s Croatian Church, where they were met by city officials and immigrant-support groups for an orientation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the shipments of migrants from Brownsville, Texas, to California, claiming the state’s border region is overwhelmed by immigrants crossing the Mexican border.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived in Los Angeles in June. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

In June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a “Sanctuary City” ordinance that, when passed, would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.

More from Politics

Politics Jul 25, 2023
share with
City of Riverside names Patricia Link as new building official by
Los Angeles Jul 25, 2023
share with
Report: LA City Hall racism leak investigators search home of labor fed workers by
Crime Jul 24, 2023
share with
USC dean gets probation, home confinement in bribery case by
LA County Jul 22, 2023
share with
Judge grants ACLU’s request for Inglewood police records by
Crime Jul 22, 2023
share with
Lake Forest city councilman faces domestic violence charges by
Education Jul 22, 2023
share with
Temecula school board approves previously rejected textbook by
More
Skip to content